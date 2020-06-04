Vegan Racing Driver Lewis Hamilton Speaks Out About Racism

F1 racing driver superstar Lewis Hamilton has never been shy when sharing his beliefs with fans. An outspoken advocate for veganism who takes a staunch stance against animal cruelty, the star has always maximized his platform.

From collaborating on a sustainable clothing line with Tommy Hilfiger to appearing in the documentary The Game Changers which shined a light on vegan athletes, Lewis is forever bold in voicing his opinions.

Hamilton Speaks Out About Racism

Yesterday, all 50 states as well as 18 countries engaged in protesting to shine a light on systemic racism and police brutality. As the United States and the world at large are having a global conversation about systemic racism and police brutality, the British athlete took to Instagram to talk about his experiences with racism, and how those who live in countries other than the US are not exempt from encountering it.

Hamilton highlighted his lived experiences, the power cellphone cameras hold in documenting instances of police brutality, and implored his audience, "do not sit in silence, no matter the colour of your skin."

Here is his statement, posted to his Instagram account, in full:

"This past week has been so dark. I have failed to keep hold of my emotions. I have felt so much anger, sadness and disbelief in what my eyes have seen. I am completely overcome with rage at the sight of such blatant disregard for the lives of our people. The injustice that we are seeing our brothers and sisters face all over the world time and time again is disgusting and MUST stop.

"So many people seem surprised, but to us, unfortunately, it is not surprising. Those of us who are black, brown or in between, see it every day and should not have to feel as though we were born guilty, don’t belong, or fear for our lives based on the colour of our skin. Will Smith said it best, racism is not getting worse, it’s being filmed. Only now that the world is so well equipped with cameras has this issue been able to come to light in such a big way.

"It is only when there are riots and screams for justice that the powers that be cave in and do something, but by then it is far too late and not enough has been done. It took hundreds of thousands of people's complaints and buildings to burn before officials reacted and decided to arrest Derek Chauvin for murder, and that is sad.

Unfortunately, America is not the only place where racism lives and we continue to fail as humans when we cannot stand up for what is right. Please do not sit in silence, no matter the colour of your skin. Black Lives Matter."