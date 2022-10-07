This New Vegan Burger Chain is Coming to 25 States. Here’s Where

Vegan burger chains like Odd Burger are intent on making eating plant-based more convenient than ever. This week, the Canadian burger restaurant announced plans to bring its crave-worthy vegan fast food to 25 states. Soon, Americans all around the country will be able to find an Odd Burger near them.

“We could not be more excited to initiate our U.S. expansion and extend our brand to millions of people in the U.S. market,” James McInnes, Co-Founder and CEO of Odd Burger, said. “We have already received hundreds of inquiries from potential franchisees in the U.S. and now we will begin the process of finding the perfect franchise partners to work with.”

Odd Burger's signature menu offers several plant-based variations of fast-food classics including burgers, wraps, chicken sandwiches, and milkshakes. The menu features fan favorites such as "The Famous" burger, a vegan iteration of McDonald's Big Mac complete with pickles, lettuces, "Famous" sauce, lettuce, white onions, and two meatless smash patties.

Odd Burger U.S intends to open franchise locations in 25 states including Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Separately, the fast-food burger brand announced that it has started looking into franchise requests in several other states that require additional filings. Odd Burger intends to finish filings in Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin by November 2022.

Odd Burger's Plant-Based Empire

This news closely follows Odd Burger's announcement that the company intends to open 40 new brick-and-mortar storefronts in Ontario in the next eight years with the help of Starke Investments. To produce more plant-based products, the brand purchased a 5.5-acre plot of land in London, Ontario, where it will construct a 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. Other than the food service industry, Odd Burger also produces plant-based protein and dairy-free products under its Preposterous Foods brand.

“Starke Investments is always looking for opportunities to position itself as a leader in sustainability and innovation and Odd Burger is without a doubt disrupting an industry where change is so desperately needed,” Prashant Dalal, Founder and CEO of Starke Investments, said. “We see tremendous potential with Odd Burger because they make plant-based food that appeals to the mass market by offering a menu made with simple ingredients, incredible flavor, and at a competitive price point – this is not something that we have seen with any other plant-based restaurant brand.”

Vegan Fast Food Chains Challenge Major Brands

Odd Burger is joining a highly competitive market for vegan fast food in the United States. As the competition heats up between major fast food companies such as Burger King and McDonald's, several emerging plant-based chains have entered the playing field. This September, Next Level Burger announced that it plans to open 1,000 storefronts in the United States by 2025.

Plant-based chains such as Plant Power Fast Food and Noomo have teamed up with franchising firms to bring classic fast food staples without animal products or cross-contamination risks to Americans nationwide. Even Kevin Hart is exploring the potential of the growing vegan fast-food market, which is expected to reach $40 billion by 2028, by opening his new vegan fast-food concept Hart House.

