Vegan NBA players JaVale McGee, Chris Paul, and DeAndre Jordan have started a plant-based-themed musical band is in partnership with vegan meat company Beyond Meat to promote plant-based foods during the holiday season. 'The Beyond Boys' debut track is featured in a commercial for the brand and entitled “12 Days of Christmas," which riffs on the classic holiday song, only instead of partridges in a pear tree, the lyrics feature Beyond Meat classics like sausage pizza.

“Getting into the holiday spirit, I thought it would be fun to put a twist on a classic Christmas hit featuring some of my favorite Beyond Meat products,” said McGee, who produced the track. “I hope everyone enjoys the new song, in the same way, I enjoyed producing it and is inspired to try more plant-based eats this holiday season.”

In 2019, a group of professional athletes including Shaquille O’Neal, Derick Morgan, McGee, Paul, Jordan, and more joined Beyond Meat as investors and have since been in a number of the brand's campaigns. In July 2019, Jordan helped promote the launch of the Beyond Breakfast Sandwich at a Dunkin’ Donuts location in New York City.

Earlier this year, Beyond Meat partnered with The Social Change Fund (SCF), a nonprofit founded by Chris Paul, Dwayne Wade, and Carmelo Anthony which seeks to fight systematic racism and support critical and timely issues impacting the Black community

Eating a plant-based or vegan diet is becoming more and more popular amongst professional athletes, especially amongst NBA players and alumni including John Salley and Kyrie Irving. Earlier this year, Kyrie Irving donated 200,000 Beyond Burgers to New York’s largest hunger-relief organization, Food Bank for New York City.