“I Gave Out Vegan Candy for Halloween. Here’s What Happened”

I've always been a classicist when it comes to Halloween candy: Mini versions of Snickers, Milky Way, and Kit Kats are my jam. But with more and more kids showing up at my door with allergies to nuts and even potentially fatal dairy allergies, I decided to go the vegan route and ordered only vegan Halloween candy to give out this year. Here is what happened.

This year, my town was having a Halloween Parade and pumpkin carving party before Halloween, so it was a perfect chance to test passing out vegan candy to kids. I expected scrunched-up noses and rolled eyes and even some "No, thank you's" especially from the bigger kids. After all, they had plenty of treats to choose from, so why spend precious space in their plastic pumpkins filling up on plant-based or dairy-free, or allergen-free candy?

In fact, I was pleasantly surprised that the vegan candy was met with the same enthusiasm, and more, as the old traditional ones I used to buy. I also discovered that no fewer than 20 candy brands that kids already know and love are vegan, made without any dairy, whey protein, animal byproducts, or other ingredients that are disturbingly derived from animals.

I Gave Out Allergen-Friendly Vegan Halloween Candy

The first mom I approached, who has two boys ages 4 and 7 (who were thrilled to be dressing as a Mignon and Gru, and made their mom go as a Mignon too), happened to be the wife of a doctor. Since his specialty is pediatrics, this mom-in-the-know immediately saw the value of giving out vegan, dairy-free candy at Halloween to kids who might not even know they were allergic to certain things. "You mean they are allergen-free and not made with gelatin?" she asked. I was blown back! "Why yes!" I said somewhat stunned at her knowledge about what is not vegan in many types of candy. Gelatin is a beef byproduct and is used to add texture and as a binding agent in most candy that is not vegan, like Starbursts. Dairy is added in the form of milk, whey, and cream, so check all labels if your child is allergic.

Because this woman's pediatrician husband has treated kids who have had violent and life-threatening allergic reactions to dairy, she was fully on board with the idea of vegan candy. She added that another idea was to skip all the nuts and nut butter like Almond Joy, Reese's, and M&M's, for good measure.

More than just looking at the labels and avoiding dairy, parents should know that candy can contain ross-contamination when made in manufacturing plants that use those ingredients. There are also hidden animal products that vegans and plant-based people want to stay away from. Vegan candy companies avoid all of these (except nuts and nut butter so parents must be vigilant when out trick or treating.)

Why is Candy Not Vegan?

Candy such as gummies and sour worms or fish can include many non-vegan ingredients, including gelatin, a protein derived from the collagen in cow or pig bones, skin, and connective tissues, informs Tree Hugger, which adds: It's often used as a thickening or stabilizing agent in a variety of candies, including Altoids, gummy candies and Starburst, among others.

Other non-vegan ingredients can include honey, carmine, and shellac, according to the site OutrageousBaking.com. "Most of these ingredients should sound familiar," according to the blog. "Shellac is a “confectioner’s glaze” and a varnish, the same as used on floors. It comes from the exudate of the female Indian “lac” bug. Shellac resin sometimes has the color extracted for use in dyes due to its red color," it informs us. To which I say: Gross!

Another source we trust on the subject, PETA, tells us that Carmine (often listed as cochineal extract or Natural Red 4), is a red coloring made from crushed insects.

PETA's List of Surprisingly Vegan Candy

Airheads

Atomic Fireballs

Big League Chew

Bottle Caps

Brach's Lemon Drops

Brach's Root Beer Barrels

Charms Blow Pops

Chick-O-Stick

Cocomels

Cry Baby

DOTS

Dum Dums

Fun Dip

Hubba Bubba

Jolly Rancher Hard Candy

Jujubes

Jujyfruits

Mamba

Mary Jane and Mary Jane Peter Butter Kisses

Nerds

Now & Later

Pixy Stix

Red Vines

Skittles

Smarties

Sour Patch Kids

Super Bubble

Surf Sweet Gummies

Sweet TARTS

Twizzlers

Zotz

Another list from The Food Network has many of the above vegan candies and includes:

Fruit By The Foot

Swedish Fish

Enjoy Life

So other than dairy allergies that can be fatal –– not to be confused with lactose intolerance which causes gastro distress –– I was nervous about giving out candy to kids who might have nut allergies or any other aversions to animal products (they are more aware than ever of what happens to cows on factory farms), so I figured: go with vegan candy to be safe.

What Does Vegan Candy Taste Like?

I was also aware that the word vegan before candy could be a buzzkill. Are there delicious ones? It turns out that more and more vegan candy bars are hitting the market. For the best vegan chocolate bars, check out this taste test that ranks vegan chocolate for taste and health, called The Beet Meter. But it's a little ungainly to give out full-sized chocolate bars. For Halloween, I prefer the mini candy that is individually wrapped for sanitation and safety.

Why Buy a Vegan Candy Brand?

First I tried the best-known vegan candy company, Enjoy Life. But when those were all sold out, I went on a hunt. Not because I couldn't just go buy some other vegan candy but because I wanted to support a vegan candy brand.

So I went and found YumEarth Vegan Candy, in a prepackaged Halloween variety pack, which offers a selection of gummies in fruit flavors, a type of candy that most kids adore.

The very fact that many of these vegan candy items were selling out quickly told me that parents are getting more conscious when it comes to climate change and our food systems (since animal agriculture is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions) and also more cautious when it comes to contamination in factories where non-vegan brands (which are accidentally so) are made alongside dairy and nut products.

That means that even if your candy does not contain dairy and nuts on the label it could have been formulated with equipment and containers that did contain those allergens, so anyone allergic to nuts and dairy is better off buying a vegan candy from a vegan candy company.

Giving Out Vegan Halloween Candy

Most of the kids and moms were into it. Reactions ranged from:" I didn't know candy wasn't vegan!" To "Candy is candy!" The kids shrugged, looked at the cheerful packaging, said thanks, and moved on to the next generous trick-or-treat giver. They were more concerned with their costumes, which were falling off or the masks had gotten hot and were worn perched on their heads, up above their faces, the way a major league baseball catcher pushes up his catcher's mask when he needs to see.

I never thought about it before, either, the need for vegan candy for kids and adults. But now that vegan candy is just "candy" without all the whey and dairy, beef byproducts like gelatin, and beetle bug juice, it makes me wonder why more companies don't just leave out all the stuff that makes kids sick or makes our planet heat up faster than it has to.

My head-scratching extended to: Why can't Almond Joy be made without milk and whey (it's just dark chocolate and coconut, for the most part)? So note to candy companies: Make your formulations vegan. If companies like Lindt can do it, replacing dairy with oat milk in its vegan dairy-free milk chocolate bars, then anyone can. And you'll have a lot more takers come Halloween!

For more plant-based recommendations, visit The Beet's Product Reviews.