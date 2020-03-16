Delicious No-Bake Vegan Chocolate Mint Bites
Choc Mint Bites
Why We Love It: A dessert that is both vegan and sugar-free and still tastes just like thin mints!
Makes 12, Serves 6
INGREDIENTS
For the Inside
- 1/2 cup of shredded coconut
- 2/3 cup cashews
- 2 tablespoons of melted coconut oil
- 3 tablespoons of maple syrup
- 1/2 - 1 tsp peppermint oil (depending on how minty you like it!)
- Pinch of salt
For the Outside
- 2 tablespoons melted coconut oil
- 1/3 cup cacao powder
- ¼ cup of maple syrup
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
INSTRUCTIONS
- Blitz all ingredients from the first list together in a food processor until smooth.
- Mold into 12 flattened balls with your hands and put them in the freezer for 45 minutes.
- Mix all the ingredients from the outside list together until a smooth chocolate mixture.
- Dip each very cold pattie in the chocolate sauce. They should harden up very quickly.
- Serve and enjoy!
Nutrition Notes: 268 Calories; 3.5g Protein; 20g Fat; 24.5g Carbohydrate; 11.5g Sat. Fat; 3g Fiber; 15.5g Sugar;