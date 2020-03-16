Delicious No-Bake Vegan Chocolate Mint Bites

Choc Mint Bites

Why We Love It: A dessert that is both vegan and sugar-free and still tastes just like thin mints!

Makes 12, Serves 6

INGREDIENTS

For the Inside

  • 1/2 cup of shredded coconut
  • 2/3 cup cashews
  • 2 tablespoons of melted coconut oil
  • 3 tablespoons of maple syrup
  • 1/2 - 1 tsp peppermint oil (depending on how minty you like it!)
  • Pinch of salt

For the Outside

  • 2 tablespoons melted coconut oil
  • 1/3 cup cacao powder
  • ¼ cup of maple syrup
  • 1/2 tsp cinnamon

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Blitz all ingredients from the first list together in a food processor until smooth.
  2. Mold into 12 flattened balls with your hands and put them in the freezer for 45 minutes.
  3. Mix all the ingredients from the outside list together until a smooth chocolate mixture.
  4. Dip each very cold pattie in the chocolate sauce. They should harden up very quickly.
  5. Serve and enjoy!

Nutrition Notes: 268 Calories; 3.5g Protein; 20g Fat; 24.5g Carbohydrate; 11.5g Sat. Fat; 3g Fiber; 15.5g Sugar;

