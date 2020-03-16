Delicious No-Bake Vegan Chocolate Mint Bites

Choc Mint Bites

Why We Love It: A dessert that is both vegan and sugar-free and still tastes just like thin mints!

Makes 12, Serves 6

INGREDIENTS For the Inside 1/2 cup of shredded coconut

2/3 cup cashews

2 tablespoons of melted coconut oil

3 tablespoons of maple syrup

1/2 - 1 tsp peppermint oil (depending on how minty you like it!)

Pinch of salt For the Outside 2 tablespoons melted coconut oil

1/3 cup cacao powder

¼ cup of maple syrup

1/2 tsp cinnamon