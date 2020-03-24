Vegan Brownies With Chocolate Chips and Almond Butter

Sweet Spot Brownies

Why We Love It: These brownies are moist and tasty making them perfect for the occasional indulgence!

INGREDIENTS

  • 1/2 cup maple syrup
  • 2/3 cup cocoa powder
  • 1/2 cup melted coconut oil
  • 1 cup buckwheat flour
  • 1 cup almond butter
  • 6 dates
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup coconut milk
  • 1/2 cup of vegan chocolate “chips” – which we used my favorite chocolate and chopped into “chips”

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat the over to 160 degrees C, and line a 16cm baking pan with baking paper.
  2. Blend the ingredients, minus the chocolate chips, in a blender until smooth. Take out and place in a bowl and mix through the chocolate chips.
  3. Pour the batter into the lined pan and smooth the top. Bake in the oven for 30 minutes. Let cool and slice to serve.
  4. These are mega sweet so you don’t need big serves!
