Vegan Brownies With Chocolate Chips and Almond Butter

Sweet Spot Brownies

Why We Love It: These brownies are moist and tasty making them perfect for the occasional indulgence!

INGREDIENTS 1/2 cup maple syrup

2/3 cup cocoa powder

1/2 cup melted coconut oil

1 cup buckwheat flour

1 cup almond butter

6 dates

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup coconut milk

1/2 cup of vegan chocolate “chips” – which we used my favorite chocolate and chopped into “chips”