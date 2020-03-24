Vegan Brownies With Chocolate Chips and Almond Butter
Sweet Spot Brownies
Why We Love It: These brownies are moist and tasty making them perfect for the occasional indulgence!
INGREDIENTS
- 1/2 cup maple syrup
- 2/3 cup cocoa powder
- 1/2 cup melted coconut oil
- 1 cup buckwheat flour
- 1 cup almond butter
- 6 dates
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup coconut milk
- 1/2 cup of vegan chocolate “chips” – which we used my favorite chocolate and chopped into “chips”
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat the over to 160 degrees C, and line a 16cm baking pan with baking paper.
- Blend the ingredients, minus the chocolate chips, in a blender until smooth. Take out and place in a bowl and mix through the chocolate chips.
- Pour the batter into the lined pan and smooth the top. Bake in the oven for 30 minutes. Let cool and slice to serve.
- These are mega sweet so you don’t need big serves!