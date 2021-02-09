Some days, you just need a cookie, and this Valentine's Day, you definitely deserve some sweet treats. Whether you’re craving otherworldly truffles, an indulgent square of cacao bliss, or a soft, homemade-tasting cookie, we’ve got you covered. Read on for the cookies and chocolates we’re loading in our on-line carts for another interminable week of enforced couch potato living.

1. Sakara Chocolates, from $39 for 30 pieces

Sakara Life knocks it out of the plant-based park with their collection of functional chocolates, including probiotic chocolates designed to help your digestive health and nootropic chocolates, intended to support your noggin. Warning: Eating these chocolates may become your new favorite morning ritual after taking your Sakara supplement pack, of course.

2. CurlyTop Baker Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies, $24 for a dozen

There’s a good reason this Las Vegas bakery has a cult following. With ample chocolate chips, this delightful gourmet chocolate chipper uses ingredients like applesauce and organic coconut oil. Good luck limiting yourself to “just one.”

3. No Whey! Foods Vegan Chocolate Collections, from $13.95

Whether you crave semi-sweet fudge or a signature truffle collection, every kind of sweet tooth will enjoy these phenomenal treats. New to No Whey!? The company specializes in vegan, allergy-friendly chocolates free of the top eight common allergens like milk, eggs, soy, gluten, and peanuts, and all their products are kosher, too.

4. Catalina Crunch Vanilla Creme Sandwich Cookies, $29 for two boxes (32 cookies total)

Who said you had to feel naughty taking a cookie break? Composed of a blend of organic, non-GMO pea protein and prebiotic plant fibers, these vegan, keto-friendly cookies boast four grams of protein per two cookies. They’re also gluten-free and mind-bogglingly tasty.

5. Omnom Chocolate Bars, from $8.99

This Icelandic company captivated us with the beautiful packaging. And then they really sealed the deal with their delectable vegan chocolate selection spotlighting single-origin chocolates made with cacao beans from Madagascar, Nicaragua, Tanzania, and Peru. As Iceland’s first and only bean-to-bar chocolate maker, Omnom is sure to set the standard for one cold nation making some pretty chill chocolate.

6. Partake Foods Cookies, $14.99 for three boxes (45 cookies total)

Excuse us, we’re having a hard time deciding between crunchy carrot cake cookies and soft-baked triple chocolate cookies. Maybe Jay-Z, one of Partake Foods’ investors, can help us decide (he’d probably tell us to splurge for both). These gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan cookies also are alleged to contain 20-30% less sugar than their competitors and are free of the eight major allergens.

7. MadeGood Soft Baked Mini Cookies, from $3.99 for 4.25 oz.

Meet your friends sweet cinnamon/snickerdoodle, no nut butter, and red velvet— the newcomer cookie flavors you didn’t know you’d be dreaming about for hours to come as soon as you bite down on your first nibble. While you’re at it, go ahead and keep contemplating the beauty that is chocolate chip, chocolate banana, apple cinnamon, and double chocolate cookies, too, because these versions will similarly keep your tastebuds in dreamland.

8. Bhu Foods Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Keto Bites from $9.99

This recently launched flavor delivers a serious jolt of childhood comfort food. Vegan, gluten-free, and low in sugar, you can also feel good about indulging thanks to seven grams of protein per serving and no sugar alcohols added to the creamy, luxurious mix.

9. Vosges Haut-Chocolat Blackberry Vegan Truffles, from $18

Early-harvest olive oil + Vosges’ Haut-Chocolat’s proprietary 72% cacao dark chocolate + Tennessee blackberry gelée = truffle lover’s dream. Eat at ‘em at room temperature, and pair with a bubble bath and that stack of magazines you’ve been meaning to catch up on for optimal enjoyment.

10. Blue Stripes’ Valentine’s Day Gift Box, $70

Created by Oded Brenner (Max Brenner fame), Blue Stripes is a new direct-to-consumer wellness brand using the whole cacao fruit with a range of treats, but our favorite for Cupid’s Day is this motley assortment of their superb 70% dark bar (pictured), peanut butter smoothie balls, keto bites in cacao and hazelnut butter, and 100% cacao hazelnut butter (for the best oatmeal ever, drizzle on a tablespoon or two before serving). See you in cacao paradise.

11. SoChatti Chocolate To Go, from $17.95 for a 10--pack

This newly launched began chocolate product is meant to be served melted, and trust us when we say you’ll want to lick up every last drop. Since chocolatiers have long said that eating chocolate in its melted form is when it's at its prime, 72% dark chocolate takes center stage here, whether it’s on your next batch of brownies, cannolis, cookies, or as an accompaniment to a platter of strawberries.

12. Cake Monkey Bakery Vegan Gift Box, $109

Pastry and cookie fiends, this one’s for you: 12 vegan delights make up this fab bundle that includes three vegan chocolate strawberry sandwiches, three vegan chocolate chip cookies, three chocolate banana currant sandwich cookies, and three vegan raisin oat scones with coconut-orange glaze. Shot dibs on the chocolate banana sammies.

13. XAUXA Sicilian Collection Organic Vegan Chocolate, from $30.55 (prices are listed in Canadian currency)

This chocolate is made with artificial intelligence coupled with a cold-crafting technique to calibrate heavenly chocolate you won’t soon forget. Here, you’ll get to sample the orange, almond, sea salt, and pistachio flavors, made with only three ingredients per bar. Bonus: Use any leftover squares in your next batch of chocolate mousse or black bean chili.

14. Maya’s Cookies Valentine’s Day Gift Tin, $50

You had us at double chocolate cherry truffle. Treat yourself or someone you adore this Valentine’s Day to a tin of these mouth-watering cookies from San Diego’s much loved Maya’s Cookies. For good measure, throw in an order of their Famous “Everything” Cookie with pretzels, oatmeal, pecans, caramel chips, marshmallows, and more.

15. Greyston Bakery Vegan Delight, $28

Up your brownies game come February 14th with eight vegan desserts — four each of vegan fudge brownies and vegan cinnamon roll blondies to ensure plant-based, sugar coma status all-day long. Pick the “with love” gift wrap offering at check out if you’re ordering this box as a treat.