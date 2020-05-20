Imagine a world where taking your multivitamin, probiotics, omega-3s, and any other supplements didn’t mean rummaging through five different cabinets or replacing inventory from five different companies each month. And imagine if you didn’t have to sweat if your supplements were vegan, bioavailable, and free of sugar, fillers, pesticides, and other icky stuff. Well, that day has come: This morning, Sakara Co-CEOs, Danielle Duboise and Whitney Tingle have announced the debut of The Foundation, the first plant-based medical-grade supplement pack on the market. As always, before taking any new supplements always consult with your doctor, nutritionist, or other trusted healthcare professional.

“The supplement industry is largely unregulated, and it can be difficult to know whether or not you’re making the healthiest choice. The most common vitamins on the market contain synthetic ingredients and cheap, toxic fillers; are produced with chemical solvents; lack essential food cofactors to facilitate absorption, and often cause digestive discomfort,” say Duboise and Tingle. “Sakara Rx was born out of a rigorous process: taking everything we knew about the power of food to renew and heal, then teaming up with industry-leading scientists to translate the art of nutrition into the science of supplements,” the duo continue.

“We care deeply about where our food comes from, how it’s grown, and the health benefits it provides,” Duboise and Tingle add. So what are some of the benefits of this daily supplement pack? “We wanted a regimen of high-quality, plant-based supplements created under equally stringent guidelines that would fill potential nutritional gaps and support optimal holistic health and vitality—meaning digestive wellness; energy and mood support; strong immunity; and beautiful, ageless skin,” they explain.

Doctor-formulated, these convenient daily packs of curated supplements are made with clean, non-toxic ingredients (they’re certified to be made with current good manufacturing practices with the CGMP NSF seal) and contain more than 25 high-quality nutrients from whole, organic food sources. The Foundation retails for $120 per one-month supply or for $105 with monthly subscription at Sakara.com.

Sakara Life

Each pack contains six pills total, consisting of the following:

Superfood multivitamins (2) featuring moringa leaf extract, baobab, quinoa sprouts, and amla (Indian gooseberry) and all the necessary vitamins and minerals from “A to zinc,” including the only vegan-certified D3 sourced from lichen

An algae omega-3 made with 100% plant-based EPA and DHA sourced from nutrient-rich marine microalgae

A Macro Minerals supplement with calcium and magnesium

A complete probiotic supplement with 11 different and complementary bacterial strains, prebiotic fiber, and more goodness for your digestive system

An adaptogenic B complex of the entire suite of B vitamins along with Ayurvedic ashwagandha root extract.

Taken as a whole, the rigorously tested supplements are designed to support gut health, immunity, energy, and more, as well as fight inflammation and aging. Beyond helping to promote your personal health, you can feel good about your environmental impact with each order: In addition to being made with no animal ingredients or byproducts, the supplements are sustainably sourced and 80% less plastic is used in Sakara’s daily packs than bottled individual supplements.

As the company’s founders and Co-CEOs say, “True health comes from nourishing your body with the highest quality nutrition.” You’ve already taken the first step by making the shift to plant-based eating. Why not take the next and fill any nutrition gaps in your diet with this clean, bioavailable line of vitality-promoting magic?