Mentally, 73 percent of Americans feel younger than they really are. So while they are feeling old physically they are young at heart, but perhaps this youthful spirit could be misleading them to believe they can eat and drink as they did in high school. It's time to change our diets to reverse the clock, not replicate our happy days.

The top struggle of growing up is being responsible for their physical health, 4 in 10 people said, including making their own doctor’s appointments. The same proportion of respondents admitted to not buying nutritious food when grocery shopping.

the survey found that more than half of respondents said they still struggle to consume the right amounts of nutrients – and 71 percent admit they couldn't identify the right number of daily servings required from each food group.

Sixty-three percent of respondents say they feel much older than they expected to at their current age.

Nine out of ten respondents reported being concerned about their heart health.

Immune health (87 percent) and eye health (87 percent) were also top health areas that gave respondents pause.

Knowing how to eat balanced, nutritional meals proved challenging for a good proportion of respondents.

Fruits are missing: 26 percent rarely or never consumed fruits.

Nearly one-quarter of respondents rarely or never eat vegetables.

Nearly a third of respondents (31 percent) in this age group reported that they rarely or never consumed fish, which USDA recommends people eat two servings of per week.

“The survey data reveals that nutrition gaps are more than common among adults in this age group, but that’s not necessarily a surprise. For example, it’s understandable that busy adults don’t necessarily have time to cook the recommended servings of fish per week, even though it is an excellent source of Omega-3s that support heart and immune health,” said Dr. Taz Bhatia, Integrative Medicine Physician. (Note that the Mediterranean Diet includes fish while a plant-based diet gets Omega-3s from algae and plant-based sources.)

"If you can't add more of these foods to your diet, one of the best ways to mitigate these nutrient gaps is with high-quality supplements," she added. Sixty-three percent of respondents said that as they've gotten older, the number of vitamins and supplements they take has increased. However, two-thirds still feel like they should be taking more than they currently do.



