This year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, we’re all looking for fun and safe ways to celebrate the holidays. With Halloween around the corner, we had just about relinquished ourselves to our couch and a bowl of vegan Halloween candy—until we discovered there was a much more festive way to celebrate.

Enter: Chibo, GE Appliances' newest startup, that connects people through interactive virtual cooking classes. The video app is geared specifically towards cooking (don’t worry, you can keep your camera off), allowing users to ask questions as they cook in their own homes in sync with the live lesson. The service also excels at providing you with the proper camera angles and voice features for a cooking class, while apps like Zoom, as many have quickly learned, really don’t cut it in the kitchen. Amid quarantine life, the app has really taken off as the masses show increased interest in cooking from home. Now, they’ve decided to bring one very exciting class to their October lineup: A Plant-Based Halloween Dinner Party.

GE Appliances' Chibo Provides Easy-to-Follow Virtual Cooking Lessons

Taught by cookbook author, Kathy Hester, attendees will learn how to make a pecan-pumpkin shake and jackfruit gumbo for the Halloween-themed lesson. The class takes place on Friday, October 23rd at 5 p.m. EDT and tickets cost $30. FYI: For the class, you do have to buy your own ingredients to prepare and Chibo will provide you with a list of ingredients a week prior to your class via email once you've registered.

"We know many people are having to cancel traditional Halloween celebrations, but we at Chibo, think there's still an opportunity to put on your favorite costume and head to the kitchen for a fun, interactive cooking class," Abbi Oettel, Chibo Head of Marketing, shared with The Beet. "Our upcoming Plant-Based Halloween Dinner with cookbook author Kathy Hester will show people how to stir up a Swamp Monster Jackfruit Gumbo and a Petrifying Pecan Pumpkin Shake. Kathy is one of several vegan and plant-based hosts we feature on the platform. Our classes offer an opportunity to cook with these foodies in real-time, and in Kathy's case, have a terrifyingly good meal at the end."

Here’s to our next great gumbo bowl, live from our very own kitchens. Who’s ready to get cooking?