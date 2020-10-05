This Halloween, a few things will be different: Everyone will be wearing masks, not just the trick-or-treaters. And everyone has health on their mind. If you're trying to stay healthy, and give out candy that's healthier and even vegan, you may want to check those nutrition labels before you pass it out by the handful. Many candies available in your local grocery store are actually vegan (what we're calling "accidentally vegan") meaning the company didn't set out to make a "plant-based" product, rather, their ingredients just happen to be devoid of animal products. But that does not mean that "vegan" treats are healthy or any better for you than the sugar-filled ones that happen to also include dairy, as traditional chocolate Halloween mins generally do.

We decided to do a deep dive into the plastic pumpkin container to look at: What is vegan, accidentally or vegan by design, and how they stack up against the traditional Halloween choices (Snickers, M&Ms, and the like). Before you reach into the bucket of treats, check out how your favorite (or newly discovered) treats stack up in terms of calories, carbs, fats, and sugars. The point of this post is not to ruin Halloween for you, nor to tell you that you should be eating apples and orange slices. It's simply to show you which candies to buy this Halloween, and give you some perspective -- by comparing them to the classic non-vegan favorites that contain dairy. Check out the chart below, for candy by the numbers.

"Accidentally" Vegan Candy

Although many gummy candies contain gelatin, and most candy bars stocked by your local grocery store typically contain milk in their chocolate, you might be surprised to learn how many of your favorite candies are indeed vegan. From childhood favorites like Dots and Bottlecaps to classic offerings like Skittles and Twizzlers and Swedish Fish, there's something for everybody that's happily, accidentally vegan.

Candy Treat Calories Fat Carbs Sugar Smarties Candy Roll (1 roll) 25 0g 6g 6g Fun Dip (1 pouch) 45 0g 11g 11g Pixy Stix (1 Straw) 45 0g 11g 10g Lemonhead (10 pieces) 50 0g 14g 11g Sweet Tarts (13 pieces) 60 0.5g 14g 11g Bottle Caps (13 pieces) 60 0g 14g 13g Dum Dums (3 pieces) 60 0g 15g 11g Nerds (1 tablespoon) 60 0g 14g 14g Charm Blow Pops (1 Pop) 70 0g 17g 13g Jolly Rancher Hard Candy (3 pieces) 70 0g 17g 11g Dots (8 Dots) 100 0g 24g 15g Jujyfruits (11 pieces) 120 0g 32g 22g Now And Later (7 pieces) 120 0g 26g 18g Airheads (1 bar) 140 0g 34g 24g Twizzlers (3 pieces) 150 1.5g 33g 19g Swedish Fish (7 pieces) 150 0g 28g 32g Skittles (4 pieces) 160 1.5g 37g 28g

Intentionally Vegan Candy Brands

Smarties: You might assume we would include Smarties in the 'accidentally vegan' category, but co-president Liz Dee is also the founder of Vegan Ladyboss, a global network of vegan women in business. (Note these are the sugary lozenges, not the British chocolate Smarties that look a lot like our M&Ms.)

Hu Kitchen: Hu Kitchen makes some of the most delicious vegan chocolate bars around. They are a favorite of celebrities, including a certain drummer who buys them by the case to hand out for Halloween. (Wish we lived in his neighborhood -- lucky kids!) Although they ring in at a premium, you won't find a more decadent treat than Hu's variety. The only argument is which ones are the best since the rich flavors range from hazelnut to orange dream to mint.

No Whey!: This chocolate company doesn't play around when it comes to their allergen-free, vegan selections: the whole website boasts that its chocolates, candies and truffles are "100% Milk Free, Peanut Free, Tree Nut Free, Gluten Free, Egg Free, Soy Free, No Artificial Colors and Flavors! Free of the common eight allergens! Vegan and Kosher!"

Alter Eco: Alter Eco Foods boasts truffles equally as decadent as any gourmet chocolatier's offerings, sans the milk products. The brand also participates in 'full circle sustainability', meaning their products are fair-trade certified and they are sourced directly from small-scale farmers.

Justin's: For seasoned vegans, this comes as no surprise, since Justin's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups have long been thought of as the vegan's answer to Reese's, although the dark chocolate adds an elegant, sophisticated touch that the classic candy lacks.

Smart Sweets: This woman-owned candy company has a 'plant-based' array of gummy treats free of gelatin on the site, which all deliver only a fraction of the sugar of traditional gummies.

This woman-owned candy company has a 'plant-based' array of gummy treats free of gelatin on the site, which all deliver only a fraction of the sugar of traditional gummies. YumEarth: Many of YumEarth's products are entirely vegan, notably their fruit snacks, lollipops, licorice and more items that are very clearly marked with potential allergens.

What makes your favorite classic candies nonvegan?

Gelatin: PETA defines gelatin as "a protein obtained by boiling skin, tendons, ligaments, and/or bones with water. It is usually obtained from cows or pigs. Many gummy candies, unfortunately, contain gelatin to give them their texture. Look for candies that instead contain agar-agar, a jelly-like substance derived from red algae.

Milk or Eggs: Look out for milk, milkfat or eggs, which are common ingredients in chocolate or the filling of chocolate candies.

Artificial Colors: Shockingly, some artificial coloring is not vegan. PETA describes these as "Pigments from animal, plant, and synthetic sources used to color foods, cosmetics, and other products. Cochineal is from insects. Widely used FD&C and D&C colors are coal-tar (bituminous coal) derivatives that are continuously tested on animals because of their carcinogenic properties." For an exhaustive list of which colors are non-vegan, visit The Daily Vegan's article on food coloring.

Vegan Candy by the Numbers

Candy Treat Calories Fat Carbs Sugar Gin Gin (Ginger Candies) (3 pieces) 40 0g 10g 10g Justins Peanut Butter Cups (40g pieces) 80 6g 7g 5g Unreal Dark Chocolate PB Gems (13 pieces) 150 10g 16g 13g Wholesome Organic Delish Fish



(7 pieces) 150 0g 38g 29g Hu Kitchen Salty Chocolate Bar (1/2 bar) 160 13g 14g 9g No Whey Candy Bar (57 grams) 260 7g 44g Alter Eco Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Truffles (3 pieces) 230 19g 15g 12g Theo Organic Dark Chocolate (1/2 bar) 210 19g 7g 17g Yummy Earth Organic Lollipop (3 pops) 60 0g 16g 12g

Non-Vegan Candy by the Numbers

Candy Treat Calories Fat Carbs Sugar Contains the following Animal Product Haribo Gummy Bears



(13 pieces) 100 0g 23g 14g Gelatin, White and Yellow Beeswax Candy Corn (Brach's)



(19 pieces) 110 0g 28g 22g Gelatin, Honey Sour Patch Kids (16 pieces) 150 0g 37g 26g Gelatin Reese's Peanut Butter Cups (1 package) 170 10g 18g 16g Chocolate, Skim Milk, Milkfat, Lactose Milk Duds (13 pieces) 170 6g 29g 21g Nonfat milk, chocolate Whoppers (1 package) 190 7g 31g 24g Malted milk Kit Kat (1 package) 210 11g 27g 21g Lactose, Milkfat, Nonfat MIlk, Chocolate Hershey's Dark (1 bar) 210 15g 22g 17g Chocolate, Milkfat Almond Joy (1 package) 220 13g 26g 21g Chocolate, Milk, Milkfat, Lactose, Skimmilk Milky Way Bar (1 bar) 230 9g 36g 31g Skim Milk, Lactose, Milkfat, Eggs M&Ms (Plain) (1 pack) 230 9g 35g 31g Lactose, Milkfat, Skim Milk and Additives that come from animal product Butterfingers (1 bar) 250 10g 36g 21g Milk, nonfat milk Skittles (1.4 ounces) 250 2.5g 56g 45g Gelatin M&Ms (Peanuts) (1 pack) 250 13g 30g 25g Skim Milk, Lactose, Milkfat Snickers Bar (1 bar) 380 14g 35g 30g Skim Milk, Lactose, Milkfat,, Egg Twix (1 bar) 80 4g 11g 8g Skim Milk, Lactose, Milkfat Tootsie Pop (33g) 120 2.5g 23g 17g Skim Milk, Cocoa

