The demand for vegan or plant-based food has skyrocketed in the past two years, as the pandemic made people more aware of where their food comes from. Meanwhile, in the age of COVID-19, we learned more about the power of plant-based eating to boost immunity and improve overall health. In response, more entrepreneurs are developing convenient, delicious healthy vegan meat and dairy alternatives, as well as plant-based eggs, vegan mayo, non-dairy cheese – pretty much every product you can imagine has been made over as plant-based. But where to find them?

Your usual grocers are carrying more and more plant-based products every day, but they don't always have in stock that hard-to-find plant-based parmesan you love, or your favorite non-dairy yogurt, or JUST Eggs, which are now a staple of your brunch menu. Well, now consumers have a new go-to online market that will deliver all their favorite vegan or plant-based products right to their doorstep. PlantBelly is a new online vegan marketplace offering an extensive selection of alternative meats like Beyond and dairy-free cheese like Miyokos Creamery, as well as plant-based bacon, shrimp, and dairy-free cheese, plus much more.

PlantBelly aims to establish itself as the one-stop-shop for all your vegan products and pantry staples, providing customers with familiar favorites and hard-to-find emerging brands. The online market features popular brands such as Field Roast, Daring, Tofurky, Beyond, JUST Egg, Miyokos, Earth Balance, Kite Hill, Milkademia, and more. But you'll discover new vegan food producers like Mind Blown, Flora, Morris Kitchen, Three Trees, and many others. Consumers across the US will suddenly have hundreds of plant-based products available for delivery.

“So many of us are looking to include more foods in our diets that check key boxes: better for us but no less delicious, and better for our planet,” Co-Founder of PlantBelly Eve David said. “Our mission is to inspire people to eat more plants by introducing them to wholesome substitutes for their favorite foods that are not only delicious but better for the earth as well.”

Getty Images

Plant-based food demand is on the rise

A report from the Plant-Based Foods Association found that plant-based retail reached $7 billion last year, projecting that this growth is slated to continue into the future. The report found that in 2020, 57 percent of US households purchased plant-based foods, growing 43 percent in the past two years. The drastic shift in consumer behavior inspired companies like PlantBelly to dedicate a retail space directly to plant-based consumption.

The online shopping platform will allow consumers to shop for pantries and produce staples through an a la carte system, but also will offer product bundles and monthly subscriptions. PlantBelly will offer specials including the BIPOC and Woman-Founded Collections and a Bar Cart Upgrade Bundle to provide pre-designed shopping carts for first-time shoppers. For regular visitors, the company will also offer a monthly subscription discovery box that will allow people to try new plant-based products every month, containing everything from small-batch products to market favorites.

“PlantBelly celebrates the abundance, creativity, and joy of plant-based eating,” David said. “We’re focused on making it exciting to discover delicious plant-based alternatives to our customers' favorite foods and helping them stock their kitchens with options that help them eat well. We offer plant-based provisions for everyone regardless of motivation or drive and no matter where they are on their plant-based journey. PlantBelly delivers plant-based food to be loved and enjoyed by everyone.”

While online grocery shopping continues to gain traction among consumers, PlantBelly joins a growing list of plant-based retailers to make online shopping more vegan-friendly. Companies including Vejii and PlantX launched platforms for online grocery stores, showcasing thousands of plant-based products. Vejii launched to provide an accessible platform and gateway for plant-based or really vegan-curious consumers. By promoting healthier options, the online vegan company aims to reach out to more consumers across the country.