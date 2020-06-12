For some dads, you just want to wow ‘em this Father’s Day with gifts geared towards the fitness and wellness gurus they aspire to be. But sometimes, you know the gift that dad will love the most, that will really hit the spot, is a delightful plant-based pizza washed down with a glass of vino.

As we recently discovered through VegNews, Vegan Wines and The Pizza Plant have joined forces to create a wonderful bundle for dad come June 21st.

The Father’s Day Pizza and Wine Package includes an eight-pack of take-and-bake vegan pizza pies and four bottles of wine. The gift set will cost you $262 with shipping included. Order by June 15th at 3 p.m. EST to make sure it arrives in time for dad’s big day.

Food and wine-wise, dad is in for a big treat. On the ‘za front, he’ll get two pies each of:

“Not Your Grandma’s,” a classic vegan-style pizza with mozzarella-style cashew nut cheese and marinara sauce on an artisan crust.

“Salsiccia Italiano,” a classic vegan-style cheese pizza with marinara sauce and topped with vegan sausage

“Yes, We Will Take You To Funghitown”, a veggie-topped vegan cheese pizza with roasted baby bella mushrooms, broccoli, and house-made pumpkin seed pesto

“Everything But The Hog”, a classic vegan-style cheese pizza with marinara sauce and homemade ancho chile spiced tofu "pepperoni" slices

For the wine, dads of diverse palates will have something to enjoy. The four vegan-friendly wines included in the gift package include a 2018 Proteus Ramato Pinot Gris Rosé, 2016 Luca Di Tomaso Montefalco Rosso, Pandolfi Los Patricios Chardonnay, and a 2018 Serracavallo Besidiae.

For the food coma and ensuing hangover, don’t let dad blame you for his tasty trip to Funghitown.