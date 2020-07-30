Remember when Justin Beiber shared rapper Riff Raff's tweet that said vegans should be given $100,000 year? This turned into a viral meme and people were commenting that they are willing to give up meat and dairy for the rest of their lives to cash that check. Even though none of it turned out to be true, one California-based company is offering to pay people $2,500 to go vegan for one month. Here's how you can enter.

Vegan Liftz, a community supported website that educates anyone about the benefits of a plant-based diet, says they're paying people $2,500 to go vegan for just 30 days.

Why is VeganLiftz paying people to eat vegan?

The goal is to help people who live in states that have the highest rate of meat-eaters switch over to eat plant-based for their health. VeganLiftz conducted a survey of 5,350 Americans to determine which states have the most carnivores. "To get maximum results, we think it’s important to hire people who have previously eaten a meat-heavy diet," says VeganLiftz.

Am I qualified to win $2,500?

The only way to qualify is if you are a resident from the following states:

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Mississippi

Montana

Nebraska

North Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

If your state made the list, keep reading. Otherwise send this to a friend from one of those states, so they can do it and you guys can split the proceeds.

How does it work?

"We will use the three candidates' experiences to create onsite case studies, demonstrating how switching to a vegan diet can impact health and fitness, including any drawbacks.

It’s important to us that these case studies are honest and relatable, so our readers can make an informed decision on whether veganism is right for them, as well as how best to implement it."

What are the terms and conditions?

"Applicants must be aged 18 to 60 years old, have no underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, obesity, or hyperthyroidism, and are required to have eaten a meat-heavy diet consistently for at least a year prior."

"We will be selecting the three successful candidates at the end of August, with hopes of starting the study mid-September."

"If you are a self-professed meat-lover, who resides in any of the top five states, interested in applying for the role, please fill out the form below."

Excited to get going on this challenge? Sign Up Here