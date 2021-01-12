If you’re a life-long meat-eater looking for a little extra motivation to try going plant-based this year, how does receiving a check for approximately $68,000 sound? Vibrant Vegan, a UK based vegan meal subscription service, just announced their challenge for a “vegan-curious” meat-eater willing to give up their “bangers and mash” for unlimited vegan meals by the company. For three months, the chosen applicant will share their journey on social media, testing new vegan products as a “carnivore liason,” and if successful, will receive £50,000 pounds, the equivalent of $68,000.

Vibrant Vegan is Offering One Meat-Eater $68,000 to Go Vegan

Iain Burke-Hamilton, the founder of Vibrant Vegan, explains how the company designed its challenge in hopes of destigmatizing misconceptions around plant-based eating, saying, “There was a time when being vegan was an all or nothing lifestyle choice; vegan food options were considered lesser than their meat-based counterparts. As we head into the New Year, we at Vibrant Vegan want to demonstrate not only the health and environmental benefits of being vegan that we hear so much about but also highlight that vegan food can, and should, be enjoyed by everyone—even the UK’s biggest meat lover.”

The company is betting that once someone sees just how good plant-based food can taste and how great eating plant-based feels, there won't be any going back. At the end of the three months, if the “vegan-curious coordinator” decides to continue to eat plant-based for the remainder of 2021, Vibrant Vegan will offer a lifetime supply of meals.

“Vegan-curious” readers based in the UK can find the challenge’s application here.

For all “plant-based curious” readers living elsewhere, there are still plenty of rewards for trying a plant-based diet this near year. If you’re ready to take the plant-based pledge, sign up for The Beet's 28-Day Plant-Based Plan, and you’ll get over 40 delicious recipes, shopping lists, daily tips, and expert advice for free, with an option to upgrade to the eBook for $9.95 and unlock bonus content. Like the Vibrant Vegan, we’re betting that once you how great eating plant-based tastes and feels, you’ll no longer be just "curious," but you'll go plant-based for good.