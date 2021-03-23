How does free money to the tune of $40,000 for the wedding of your dreams sound? You’re in luck. Two plant-based brands have teamed up to help make one lucky couple’s wedding fantasy a dream come true with a gift of cash for their nuptials event.

The plantain chip maker, Barnana Snacks, and almond-based dip company, Bitchin’ Sauce, were overwhelmed with the stories of friends and customers who had their weddings put on pause due to the pandemic—so the plant-based duo decided to do something to help. They’re inviting couples between now and April 25, 2021, to submit their love stories for a chance to win the grand prize money to cover their wedding expenses.

Barnana Snacks and Bitchin' Sauce Want to Fund the Wedding of Your Dreams

Over the past year, more than 63 percent of engaged couples postponed their weddings research reveals. “All of us know a couple who had their dream wedding day postponed or canceled in 2020,” says Caue Suplicy, Founder of Barnana. “It’s been about a year since we started canceling group gatherings and celebrations. We want to help one perfectly-paired couple have a chance to celebrate their wedding with friends and family the way they imagined it.”

Barnana and Bitchin’ are launching the contest on the heels of National Chip and Dip Day, March 23, and aptly called it the “Perfect Chip To My Dip” contest. To enter, couples are asked to share a photo that illustrates why they are a perfect pairing, along with a few quotes about their love story and how their wedding day was disrupted last year. Couples can submit their love story by visiting PerfectChipToMyDip.com and entering.

"Couples probably felt like the world was against them in 2020 and have shown a lot of bravery over the past year," says Founder and CEO of Bitchin' Sauce, Starr Edwards. "[We] cannot wait to bring one of these couple's dreams to life. Everyone deserves to have their special day and we want to make sure it's Bitchin'."

After four finalist couples have been announced, public voting will determine the winning couple. The couple with the most votes will be awarded the grand prize of $40,000 to cover wedding expenses.

