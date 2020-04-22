Sometimes the mood may strike you to spend a couple of hours in the kitchen, trying out an adventurous new recipe that requires a bit more effort or some special ingredients. But with everything that’s going on the world right now, that may be the very last thing you want to do—or even can do—given the fact that you’re trying to minimize trips to the grocery where there’s limited availability on the shelves anyways.

Thankfully, you don’t need to stress yourself out or go on a hunt for fancy food items to enjoy a delicious, home-cooked vegan meal. Coming from some of the most popular vegan bloggers, these recipes are sure to satiate your cravings. Better still, they require a minimal number of ingredients—most of which you probably already have somewhere in your kitchen or should be easily found in stores. Given all the additional cooking you’ve probably been doing at home, it’s time to give yourself a little break, try one of these easy-to-make dishes, and eat well.

1. Chipotle Brown Rice Bake from Vegan Yack Attack

About the Recipe: The Chipotle Brown Rice Bake from Vegan Yack Attack is all about making use of pantry staples like brown rice, black beans, and canned tomato sauce to create a hearty meal. It’s also a dump-and-bake casserole so it’s easy to throw together, saving you some trouble when it comes to procedure steps and post-cooking clean-up. Conveniently, there are substitution recommendations along with the recipe if you don’t have everything required. For instance, you can swap the beans for chickpeas and adjust the salt if you’re leaving out the canned olives.

To make the recipe, visit the Vegan Yack Attack blog here.

About the Blogger: Along with being the creator of Vegan Yack Attack, Jackie Sobon is a recipe developer, food photographer, and the author of three books: Vegan Yack Attack’s Plant-Based Meal Prep, Vegan Yack Attack on the Go!, and Vegan Bowl Attack!. On her vegan food blog, Sobon likes to share recipes across all meal types and occasions so that everyone can find something to enjoy.

2. Sweet Potato and Kale Mac n’ Cheese from The Colorful Kitchen

About the Recipe: “Cheese” may be in the name, but don’t worry—this Sweet Potato and Kale Mac n’ Cheese from The Colorful Kitchen is 100% vegan. The creamy sauce is made from a base of sweet potato and non-dairy milk, and the extra addition of kale adds a bit more nutrition, some texture, and a nice pop of color. If you have kids who are hard to please when it comes to vegan foods, this recipe is a good bet for satisfying the whole family at the dinner table.

To make the recipe, visit The Colorful Kitchen blog here.

About the Blogger: With her blog, The Colorful Kitchen, Ilene Godofsky Moreno posts recipes that are "colorful, not complicated." Aside from blogger, her titles include certified health coach, recipe developer, and food photographer. She shares even more plant-based recipes in her two cookbooks: The Colorful Kitchen and The Colorful Family Table.

3. Anything Goes Pantry Salad from The Full Helping

About the Recipe: If you’re hungry for something fresh but don’t want to have to fuss with finding substitutes, the Anything Goes Pantry Salad from The Full Helping is the perfect answer. You can have fun mixing and matching with whatever it is you have at home while following the measurement guidelines in the recipe to get a nicely balanced, flavorful dish. Being able to use the grain, vegetables, and legumes of your choice makes this a forgiving recipe that’s easily adaptable to whatever you have on hand.

To make the recipe, visit The Full Helping blog here.

About the Blogger: Gena Hamshaw, a registered dietician with nearly 10 years of experience in nutritional counseling, is the mind behind The Full Helping. Her vegan blog features recipes that she says “are focused on both pleasure and wellness,” and her goal is to make plant-based cooking both accessible and fun. Hamshaw also has two cookbooks out: Choosing Raw and Power Plates.

4. Easy Sweet Potato Veggie Burgers with Avocado from HealthyHappyLife

About the Recipe: Easy Sweet Potato Veggie Burgers with Avocado is the most popular recipe on HealthyHappyLife—and this fan-favorite also happens to be simple to prepare. The burger patties themselves are made from a mix of sweet potato and white beans plus extra seasonings and an optional Panko bread crumb coating for a pleasantly crispy crust. Depending on your preferred method of cooking, you can choose to pan-fry and bake, just bake, or just pan-fry the veggie burger patties. When finishing up your burger, feel free to get creative with your toppings.

To make the recipe, visit the HealthyHappyLife blog here.

About the Blogger: Aside from her food and lifestyle blog HealthyHappyLife, Kathy Patalsky created the community Finding Vegan, where people can easily browse vegan recipes submitted by thousands of food bloggers from around the world. She has published two cookbooks: 365 Vegan Smoothies and Healthy Happy Vegan Kitchen (you’ll recognize the cover of this one as the featured recipe!).

5. Vegan Caramelized Banana Granola Bars from Vegan Richa

About the Recipe: In the mood for something a little sweet? These Vegan Caramelized Banana Granola Bars from Vegan Richa make for an easy breakfast or a nice snack. The recipe title might sound a tad decadent, but there are actually only six ingredients necessary: nuts, oats, bananas, dates, cinnamon, and salt. Still, you’ll find extra notes in the recipe about additions and substitutions if you want to experiment or make use of some other items you have handy like exchanging the nuts for seeds or adding in dried fruit.

To make the recipe, visit the Vegan Richa blog here.

About the Blogger: Richa Hingle is the award-winning recipe developer, photographer, and blogger behind Vegan Richa. Through her blog, Hingle hopes to show how easy it is to cook vegan Indian dishes with recipes inspired by her upbringing. For more of Hingle’s vegan recipes, check out one of her books: Vegan Richa's Everyday Kitchen and Vegan Richa's Indian Kitchen.

6. Spicy Curry from The Viet Vegan

About the Recipe: If you spy some vegetables in your fridge that don’t have too much life left in them, you can send them off with a bang with The Viet Vegan’s Spicy Curry, which is part of the blog’s “Cleaning Out my Fridge” series. Potatoes, carrots, corn, celery, tomatoes, onion, and chickpeas combine with other seasonings in this easy-to-prepare dish you can serve with rice. With this curry, you can take comfort in the fact that you used up foods you had lying around before they went bad and transformed them into a savory, flavorsome meal.

To make this recipe, visit TheVietVegan blog here.

About the Blogger: Lisa Le is a self-proclaimed nerd and intersectional feminist who explores what it means to be vegan and Vietnamese through her blog The Viet Vegan (previously called “Je suis alimentageuse” before its rebranding). Le also has a YouTube channel where she covers vegan recipes, ethical living, taste tests, and more.

7. Fluffy Buttermilk Vegan Mashed Potatoes from The Vegan 8

About the Recipe: Got your main dish all covered but still looking for a mouthwatering side? Try the Fluffy Buttermilk Vegan Mashed Potatoes from The Vegan 8. It all boils down to just four, easy-to-find main ingredients: potatoes, coconut milk, garlic powder, and apple cider vinegar. Yukon gold potatoes make the dish buttery, the coconut milk lends to the creaminess, and the vinegar creates that special buttermilk flavor. In just about 30 minutes, prep and cooking time included, you’ll have a nice side dish to add to your spread.

To make this recipe, visit The Vegan 8 blog here.

About the Blogger: On her The Vegan 8 blog, Brandi Doming shares recipes that all use eight ingredients or less (not counting salt, pepper, or water). She takes pleasure in providing simple recipes with short ingredient lists that anybody can make. Doming’s cookbook, The Vegan 8, follows the same premise.