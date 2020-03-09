The Number of Americans Eating Plant-Based Has Passed 9.7 Million

A new study has revealed that the number of Americans following plant-based diets is up nearly 9.4 million over the last 15 years to over 9.7 million in total. But lest you think we are a nation of vegans, understand that the number of p eople who describe themselves as "vegan" or "vegetarian" has shown little change, and consistently hovers at about 3 percent. The reason: People are embracing plant-based diets and enjoying plant-based foods without the commitment of labeling themselves as 'vegan'.

Oregon is the state expressing the most interest in vegan diets, consistently achieving the highest score in 12 out of 15 years, whereas Mississippi was found to be the state least interested in plant-based diets.

Based on data from retail traffic, Ipsos Retail Performance, a UK based consumer insights company, has generated a state-by-state map that shows the rise in popularity of plant-based diets.

Global retail traffic counting specialist Ipsos Retail Performance has revealed its study into Google search data to demonstrate how interests in plant-based diets have grown over time, depending on the state. This is one way to measure consumer interest, but another is actual sales of plant-based foods, and a third is surveying individuals, which Gallop does regularly.

In those surveys, the number of people who call themselves "vegan" is growing, but slowly, and African Americans are the fastest-growing demographic of vegan eaters in the US. Meanwhile, Canadians are now the fastest-growing population of people going plant-based for the sake of the environment.

Illustrated through an interactive timeline and map charting search data between 2004-2019, findings include:

For the interactive map of how your state stacks up check this link.

The state which is most reluctant to seek out vegan trends (i.e. the biggest meat-eaters) is Mississippi, followed by South Dakota, Alabama and North Dakota.

Political leanings correlate with how vegan each state is, with the top 10 biggest vegan states all largely voting Democratic, and the 10 lowest vegan states largely voting Republican.

The states seeing the biggest change in attitudes include Nevada (showing a 38 point increase in vegan searches) and New Hampshire (with a 31 point decrease in vegan searches).

The preference for plant-based alternatives to meat and other animal products has exploded in popularity over the past decade, with over 9.7 million Americans now seeking plant-based foods in their searches.

The interactive map shows the US plant-based hotspots and those states that remain a little resistant to seeking out plant-based options through their online searches.

Throughout the period covered in the research, the North Eastern and West Coast states showed the earliest interest in plant-based foods. More states followed suit in 2013, where there was a significant increase in interest-driven by high profile awareness driven by celebrities and the wide range of new meat alternatives showing up in stores and restaurants.

Commenting on the map, Kelly Fairchild, who is the global business development manager from Ipsos Retail Performance said: “Plant-based diets are fast becoming mainstream, but the change hasn’t been a steady one. Recent years have seen rapid adoption of vegan diets and more meat-free products making their way onto shelves.

“As the dialogue around veganism shifts from one of animal welfare, to wider concerns around climate change and personal health, we are seeing more and more people adopt this once minority dietary preference."

Editor's Note: The Beet believes that the growth in searches for vegan and plant-based products is a positive step but that it's important to see the difference between the mainstreaming of plant-based eating and interest from the specific term vegan or veganism.