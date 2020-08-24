Grab some popcorn and your cozy socks, because The International Vegan Film Festival is going virtual for the first time ever this year and you can watch it from the comfort of your couch.

The third annual festival showcases digital screenings, panels, filmmaker Q&As and more from October 10th-17th and takes place on the Eventive platform. More information about the full schedule and lineup will be released in mid-September on the website as the festival approaches.

The director of IVFF, Shawn Stratton talked about the new format, saying, "This year has given us an opportunity to think creatively about how we can make the festival more accessible and innovative than ever before, and we are excited to deliver a memorable experience that honors all the reasons we’ve become known as the premier event for vegan-themed content creators and film enthusiasts.”

Watch the 2019/2020 trailer below to get a sneak preview for the upcoming festival.

The International Vegan Film Festival "Celebrates the Ideal Vegan"

"Founded in 2018, The International Vegan Film Festival is the world’s premier vegan film festival, dedicated to celebrating the vegan ideal: a healthier, compassionate, environmentally-friendly lifestyle that can be achieved through the consumption of plants and animal-free alternatives."

"One of the reasons I started the International Vegan Film Festival was to help people discover outstanding vegan-themed films they have not heard of before or may never had an opportunity to see. I also wanted to give vegan-themed filmmakers another platform to highlight their work to more audiences. You can discover and re-discover the enormous positive impact becoming vegan can have on health, farmed animals, and the environment through the film festival. With the festival now going online, we are making it even easier for people to discover these outstanding films."

“Like many other live events around the world, we've had to adapt to prioritize the safety, comfort, and well-being of our community."

Below are a few of the films that will be included:

1. Regan Russell - A Short Documentary

"On the morning of June 19, 2020, Regan Russell was outside Fearmans slaughterhouse in Burlington, Ontario for a special vigil to give water to thirsty, dehydrated pigs when a pig transport truck drove right into her and dragged her body for more than 15 meters. This documentary showcases Regan's young life, her involvement in animal rights, her last day of activism, and the aftermath of her death."

2. Butenland

"The story of a former dairy farmer, an animal rights activist, and the first cow retirement home. A farm that has become a farm for life - the former dairy farmer Jan Gerdes and the animal welfare activist Karin Mück have created a place with their project Hof Butenland where there are no more livestock: a peaceful coexistence that seems almost utopian."

3. INVISIBLE: Watch this film if you enjoy a mystery.

"‘INVISIBLE’, is a short film exploring a dangerous and secret world that has never before been documented. Following undercover investigators ‘Sarah’ and ‘Emily’ (their names have been changed to protect their identities) on an investigation at a pig farm in Europe, 'INVISIBLE' grants the viewer unprecedented access to a world that is deliberately and painstakingly covert."

The Festival Judges Include a Group of Plant-Based Founders and Leaders

1. Miyoko Schinner, the founder of Miyoko’s Creamery.

2. Dale Vince, CEO of Ecotricity—the UK’s first and largest green energy provider—and owner of the all-vegan Forest Green Rovers football club.

3. David Flynn, one of the twin brothers behind Irelands vegan ‘foodie empire’ Happy Pear."

4. Seth Tibbott, the founder and Chairman of The Tofurky Company and author of In Search of the Wild Tofurky, has recently agreed to join this year’s IVFFF Photo Essay Contest judging panel.

Want to Win $250? Enter the Vegan Photo Essay Contest, Submissions Close Soon

The festival is giving away $250 to applicants who submit a series of 3-5 images depicting a vegan lifestyle, health, and nutrition, animal welfare, or environmental protection until August 31, 2020.

"The jury is seeking a sequence of images that conveys a compelling story or message – with each image strong enough to stand on its own while conveying a greater narrative when viewed in the photographer’s desired sequence."

Stratton says, “The Vegan Photo Essay Contest is a great way for anyone with a camera and a story, not just professionals, to be involved in the festival.” The contest even has a Youth category to encourage young people to become more involved in sharing vegan-themed stories."

Winners will be announced during the festival in October. Good luck applicants!