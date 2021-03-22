Plant-based eaters who are looking for a quick lunch or dinner option should make sure to swing by The Halal Guys for their next meal. The fast-casual chain just announced a new limited-time-only vegan option: The Meatless Gyro, which features a plant-based protein. The company’s menu is predominantly meat-based, so this new inclusion of a fully vegan menu item shows the company is looking to cater to customers who want a meat-free option. The Meatless Gyro meat alternative consists of pea protein, brown rice, coconut oil, signature Halal Guys spice mix, beets, mushrooms, and paprika, and is roasted in a similar fashion as the other meats on The Halal Guys' menu. The sandwich is also completely soy-free.

The gyro sandwich contains every ingredient that makes the company’s sandwich so loved, including a newly developed vegan tzatziki. The plant-based condiment is made from aquafaba, the brine from a can of chickpeas.

“Along with our new Eggplant Hummus, we’re excited to introduce more menu items to fans of The Halal Guys who are looking for plant-based options,” the company announced in a statement.

The plant-based protein featured in Meatless Gyro is not limited to the sandwich only. Any customer can order the pea protein as part of the platter, served over rice rather than made into a wrap. The platter contains a salad of lettuce, tomatoes, all smothered in the new vegan tzatziki or famous hot sauce.

The Halal Guys plan to test The Meatless Gyro in New York City, gauging the popularity of this revamped classic. The company also offers another vegan option, the Eggplant Hummus. The hummus is made with chickpeas, tahini sauce, olive oil, lemon juice, and spices, featuring eggplants from Crete. The hummus is now available as a side, on a platter, for catering, or as part of a sandwich.

The new additions of the Eggplant Hummus, the Vegan Tzatziki, and the Meatless Gyro show that the fast-casual chain is reaching out to customers seeking healthier options. In order to cater to the dietary restrictions of all consumers, The Halal Guys plan to diversify its menu even further. Depending on the reception of The Meatless Gyro, consumers could see new plant-based menu options at Halal Guys nationwide.