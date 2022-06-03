The Care Bears Are Going Vegan for Their 40th Birthday

The Care Bears are celebrating their 40th birthday this year, and the children’s brand is doubling down on its iconic slogan: “Caring is what counts.” The brand just announced that to celebrate its 40-year anniversary, it will partner with several vegan companies to launch a selection of limited-edition plant-based products. By releasing the vegan treats, the Care Bear brand intends to promote sustainable, healthier treats for its decades' worth of fans.

The Care Bears brand will team up with Bunners Bakeshop, SQUISH Candies, and Eva’s Original Chimneys to develop these plant-based treats. The selections will feature fully vegan birthday cake doughnuts, character-inspired Chimney Cones, and rainbow sugar cookies. The vegan treats will launch throughout the summer and fall of this year.

“We’re honored to pay homage to 40 incredible years of the Care Bears and to provide opportunities for the devoted fan base in Canada to join in on celebrating this landmark anniversary,” Head of Nelvana Enterprises Mellany Masterson said in a statement. “The enthusiasm and excitement from so many well-known Canadian companies to develop unique Care Bears-themed products and experiences speaks to the power of the nostalgic franchise and how much the brand’s values of sharing, caring, and togetherness resonate with fans both young and old.”

Care Bear Sweets That Help You Care About the Planet

Founded in 2010, Bunners Bakeshop opened in Toronto to provide vegan alternatives to consumers’ favorite baked goods. The bakeshop has become famous for its plant-based cakes, cookies, cinnamon buns, muffins, and several savory pastries. Now, the bakeshop will team up with the Care Bears Brand to debut Care Bears sugar cookies, rainbow s’mores squares, mini rainbow birthday cake doughnuts, mini rainbow chocolate chip creamies, and rainbow mini heart cookies with birthday frosting dunking kits.

Squish Candies will also join the collaboration to deliver Care Bears fans fully vegan gummies. The limited-edition candies will join the iconic Squish candy portfolio. Founded in 2014, the Canadian-based company has become known for its healthy renditions of classic candies. The fully-vegan gummies will use beet sugar to give them the classic sweet taste of traditional candies. The candies will be available for delivery across Canada.

The final collaborator with the Care Bears brand is Eva’s Orignal Chimneys. The soft-serve ice cream brand will unveil a selection of Care Bear-inspired Chimney Cones with vegan options at locations across Canada. While the flavors have yet to be released, the shop currently offers flavors including Berry-Licious, Thai Mango Sticky Rice, Apple Crumble, and more.

“The Care Bears have always felt at home in Canada, and we are thrilled to have so many exciting collaborations lined up as we celebrate our 40th anniversary this year,” Vice President of Licensing for North America of Care Bear's Parent Company Cloudco Entertainment Cristina Villegas said in a statement. “The opportunity to bring sharing and caring to our fans in real life, as well, is always a treat and we look forward to seeing these partnerships come to life.”

The 40th-anniversary celebration will also feature collaborations with clothing brands including Retrokid and Peace collective. The Care Bears brand will help release a limited-edition clothing collection featuring t-shirts, sweats, and hoodies.

This summer, Nelvana Entertainment will also host one-on-one time with Care Bears characters across Ontario and a one-time Peace Collective x Care Bears event in Toronto on June 25. The Care Bears brand will hold a Pride Toronto event on June 26 at Church Street Junio Public School, complete with photo opportunities and meet-and-greets.

