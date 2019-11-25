The Best Vegan Hotels Around the World According to 4 Travel Sites

You may think it's impossible to travel the world as a vegan or plant-based dieter, but it's not. Whereas it used to be a rarity, now there are literally hundreds of vegan destinations that will cater to your every whim. Whether you want to lay poolside or venture out to explore the sites, these hotels will accommodate all your activity level, your vegan diet preferences, and your need for luxury or traveling on a budget. Next time you're planning a vacation, first check out these four sites that have done the work for you, to help you pick a hotel that satisfies your plans and your budget. So whether you're seeking a luxury resort or a romantic getaway, there is a vegan-friendly resort with your name on it just waiting to be booked.

Sustainable hotels with vegan and vegetarian meal options? Count us in. Ecobnb lists the best sustainable resorts in Italy, Spain, Argentina, Sicily, and Austria. They even found one that is ecofriendly in Las Vegas (who knew?), so no matter which of the resorts you choose, there is a sustainable lifestyle focus when you arrive on vacation. Ecobnb's mission is to provide eco-friendly arrangements for travelers no matter where they want to spend their vacation.

These eco-resorts focus on planet-friendly stays where you can venture out into the countryside and return back to a plant-based meal (vegan and vegetarian) and feel pampered. Some of the resorts tout their intimacy as a bed and breakfast, others are sustainable farms and still more choices include fantasy-level luxury villas.

My dream vegan vacation would be to Holzhotel Forsthofalm in Austria. During your stay, you will eat plant-based food made by a specialized vegan chef. It's a given the food will be delicious. This wellness hotel is the ideal vacation for anyone who wants to be active. Yoga classes are a favorite amongst guests, especially the aerial yoga. If yoga isn't your thing go skiing during the winter or take a hike in the mountain during the warmer seasons.

Embrace your vegan lifestyle while treating yourself to a luxurious vacation on several continents from London to India, Portugal, Indonesia, and Australia. If you love wellness retreats, relaxing and cooking classes you will find the full range of vegan and plant-based menus, plus vegan leather furniture, vegan toiletries, and even purified water systems to get rid of the use of all plastic bottles.

We want to book the Gaia Retreat and Spa in Australia, founded by Olivia Newton-John, with its fitness and yoga lineup of daily activities, home-grown produce, and breathtaking views. We would solely go here for the vegan almond ice cream.

The most extensive and comprehensive list of vegan-friendly hotels by far, this list will have you bragging to friends that you know the one vegan hotel to stay in when they get to Paris, (The Chambre de la Grande Porte).

For adventurous travelers looking to vacation around the world, check out the listings in the Czech Republic, Greece, Portugal or Mallorca (which boasts one of the oldest vegan hotels in Europe). You will find vegan resorts that are dog-friendly, close to the beach, best for relaxing and best for exploring. The Vegan Word even explains where not to go if you're claustrophobic or trying to travel on a budget. If we had an unlimited budget we would head to Casa Da Cumeada in Portugal and just hang out there for the duration.

We wanted to book a flight the minute we heard Hilton London Bankside has a fully vegan suite. The furniture, including the faux leather, is as sustainable as it gets being made out materials such as pineapple leaves. The snacks and minibar in the room are even vegan!

If you and your partner are in need of a vegan-friendly romantic getaway, check out this guide by a couple who have traveled the country to amass the best vegan places to stay that are romantic and health-minded.

Every year more vegan inns and bed and breakfasts pop up that will accommodate your plant-based diet, making it hard to narrow down the choices. This guide to romantic getaways has all the best eco-friendly hotels on the East Coast, Midwest, Southwest and West Coast. Besides being sustainable, the places listed all offer plant-based food options.

This guide is filled with cozy choices great for a vacation with your loved one. We want to get whisked away to The Marlton Hotel in Greenwich Village. This hotel lies in an NYC landmark and has a romantic French-inspired restaurant with plant-based meals.