If you live in—or have been to Los Angeles—you know it's heaven for a vegan foodie. There are the usual suspect go-to spots for plant-forward eats, but there are some grade-A dishes lurking around in lesser known veg-friendly hotspots.

Say hello to Post & Beam. Opened in South LA (Baldwin Hills), their diverse menu amalgamates soul food classics with modern American dishes. There are solid vegetarian and vegan options, clearly marked and labeled on the menu with a “VE” for vegan (and “V” for vegetarian). On any given night (during non-COVID times), you’ll witness a full-house enjoying live music—a live jazz duo often plays on the outdoor patio—with guests sitting amongst an herb garden and citrus trees.

Let’s jump to the part we’re most excited about: the vegan crabcake. It is truly perfection. This is the dish you give to a meat-eating vegan food skeptic to enlighten them as to just how good plant-based food can be.

The crabcake is made with a mixture of hearts of palm, zucchini and other veggies; cooked with a flawless crisp on the outside and a flavorful perfectly textured center. The two crabcakes are accompanied by a Blackeyed Peas Hummus, aioli, and paired with their Spicy Kale and Peanut Slaw.

Beyond the vegan crabcakes, you’ll find other plant-based options like a selection of pizzas, any of which can be made by subbing the dairy cheese for vegan cheese on request. Leave room for the vegan Jackfruit Cheesecake, rich and creamy made with cashew cream cheese, jackfruit custard, and coconut whip cream.

Post & Beam is Black-owned and operated from concept to completion. Owner and Chef John Cleveland leads a team that is clearly passionate about creating community and cooking up quality eats that anyone—no matter what your food preference—can revel in. Check their Instagram to stay up to date on dine-in and takeout options.