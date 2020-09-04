Road trips have become increasingly popular this summer and will continue to be the preferred method of travel this fall due to the lingering pandemic. Planning your meals and snacks–along with your route–can be a bit of a headache when you or one of your fellow travelers eat plant-based. We’ve taken the mystery out of how to shop the shelves of 7-Elevens, gas station food stores that are vegan-friendly and healthy. Here are five plant-based snacks to take with you or shop for on your next cross-country adventure.

1. Bare Snacks

Bare Snacks offers an assortment of healthy vegan-friendly snacks that are available at 7-Eleven stores nationwide. The fruit-forward snacks will help give you some much-needed energy while on the road and prevent you from going for more sugary treats. The Fuji & Reds Apple Chips, Cinnamon Apple Chips, Toasted Coconut Chips, and Simply Banana Chips are all vegan.

2. PigOut Pigless Pork Rinds

If you’re looking for something salty to nosh on while you drive you’re in luck. 7-Eleven stores sell PigOut Pigless Pork Rinds in many flavors including Hella Hot, Nacho Cheese, Original, Salt and Vinegar, and Texas BBQ. The vegan rinds are the latest foodie innovation from Beyond Burger creator, Chef Dave Anderson. PigOut is high in protein with 25 grams in each full-size bag. The snack is baked and free from gluten, soy, GMOs, cholesterol, and trans fats.

3. Lenny & Larry’s

For a filling snack that will satisfy your sweet tooth pick up The Lenny & Larry’s Complete Cookie. The 4-oz cookie has up to 16g of plant-based proteins and 10g of fiber. It’s dairy-free, no egg, vegan, and Non-GMO Project Verified. Treat yourself to a few of the delicious renditions including Birthday Cake, Chocolate Donut, Apple Pie, and more.

3. Quinn Pretzels

Need something with a crunch? Quinn Snacks' Pretzels are all vegan (except for the honey pretzels) and available at 7-Elevens. As a bonus, Quinn pretzels are made from the natural gluten-free whole grain sorghum. The pretzels are non-GMO, certified gluten-free, grain-free, paleo-friendly, vegan, and dairy-free. This salty snack hits the spot for those salty cravings.

4. Gas station road trip snacks

Fortunately, many road trip snacks are accidentally vegan. If you can’t find the above products at your pit stop lookout for nuts and seeds for a healthy snack. If you want to indulge in a less healthy snack pick up Oreos, Cliff bars, Lays barbecue chips, original Fritos, original Ritz crackers, traditional Chex Mix, Takis Fuego, Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos, Swedish Fish, original Pringles, original Sun Chips, Chick-O-Sticks, or Gardetto’s original recipe.