Shopping for someone who looks runway-ready everywhere they go? Buying the perfect present for the fashionista on your list can be a tad bit daunting, even more so if they only wear vegan, sustainable, or eco-friendly brands. Thanks to this handy guide, figuring out what's trending and meets the conscious consumer's criteria is now the least of your worries.

At The Beet, we love to find new or innovative vegan, cruelty-free, sustainable products (who wants to give a gift that hurts any creature or the planet?) and we know exactly what the style-guru on your list wants to add to their wardrobe, from head to toe. With these 12 hand-picked pieces, holiday shopping for your favorite personal stylist is seamless.

1. Brave Micro Crossbody Bag, $95

Surprise your loved one with a brand new bag from popular vegan designer Matt & Nat. The Brave Micro is a crossbody bag with fine zipper closure, mini top handle, lining made of 100% recycled plastic bottles, faux leather, and adjustable crossbody strap. And it holds more than you'd think! This minimalist, effortless accessory is the perfect way to start a fresh new year.

2. Veja Unisex Vegan Shoes, $150

Ordinary sneakers won't do it for the ultimate style lover, so give them something sleek and chic, like these Veja shoes made out of ecological and sustainable materials. The popular surf-style brand known for simple yet chic footwear carries an entire vegan collection of shoes made without animal products. When your loved one opens this box, surprise them with a fun fact: The soles of these shoes are made of wild rubber grown and responsibly harvested from the Amazonian forest.

3. Vetta Belted Blazer Dress, $98

Your loved one already knows exactly what looks good on themselves, so why not add to their favorite collection of classics? The family-owned brand Vetta, known for staple pieces and high-quality designs, is committed to using sustainable fabrics and assembling them in their "responsible" factories in New York and Los Angeles. The Belted Blazer Dress is a best-seller and something your loved one will wear on any occasion. The coolest part: This a blazer, a dress, and a vest - all in one. The sleeves zip off so that you can wear it as a vest or wear it buttoned up as a dress, with or without the belt. Give the gift of three different looks and your fashionista will know how to style the rest.

4. Eva Shoulder Bag - Sage Green Croc, $35

Everyone is wearing shoulder bags right now, in all sizes and shapes. Surprise your loved one with a trendy 90's style bag that they will be sure to style with scarves and more. The best news? This bag is on sale for $35, originally $79, but the even better news is that it's made with Croc-Embossed Faux Leather and is 100% vegan.

5. Stella McCartney Logo Shoulder Bag, $820

Chances are, your fashionista secretly loves Stella McCartney's luxury collection of vegetarian and vegan products, as seen on runways but is not planning to treat herself right now. Do it for her! The Stella Logo Shoulder Bag, made in Italy, is a must-have accessory now and forever, with a timeless chic your loved one will wear with every outfit. Let your mom, sister, or honey know that gift-giving is one of your best strengths, among many.

6. Thoroughbred Bag Chocolate, $700

For the fashionista on your list who loves to travel, give the gift of a spacious tote for an overnight trip or simply to complete their #OOTD. The Thoroughbred Bag by Jill Milan is luxurious and elegant, made with Italian faux leather and trim. You can't go wrong with a black tote that matches any outfit. Actually, "thoroughbred" is an apt name, since this bag gives back to charities that help horses that have been put out to pasture, stay in the hay.

7. Fitzsimmons Treklite Ripstop, $95

For the outdoorsy style guru in your life, give the gift of light-weight, vegan, sustainable shoes that are made for walking, hiking, or doing some styling of her own. The Fitzsimmons Treklite Ripstop boots are completely vegan with a soft microfleece lining and an ultra-lite rubber outsole to help your lucky gift recipient take on her most challenging hike or simply dress down a pair of jeans.

8. Melie Bianco Keaton Saddle Convertible Belt Bag, $79

Every fashionista knows there is no such thing as owning enough bags, yet the Keaton Saddle is more than just a handbag. This chic accessory is a versatile silhouette that can be worn as a belt bag, crossbody, or top handle with the detachable top strap and crossbody chain strap. Give the gift that feels like getting three bags in one.

Melie Bianco is a certified vegan designer that uses premium faux leather when creating each handbag. Celebrate a sustainable and cruelty-free holiday when you give the gift of Melie Bianco.

9. Melina Cropped Pant, $148

Yes, these are the pants that everyone's "TikTok-ing" about. They went viral on TikTok and now they have their own hashtag #AriziaMelina with over 760k views. The video shows these sleek faux leather pants styled in all different ways (but we kind of love the cashmere sweater shown here, come to think of it). Show your loved one that you're on top of the trend this holiday by gifting your mom, sister, best friend, (or yourself), the Melina Cropped Pany by Aritzia, made with innovative faux leather that looks and feels like the real thing.

10. Off The Meat Crop Tee In Tie Dye, $40

Casual, sporty, spunky, your fashionista can wear anything and make it look magazine-worthy. Give the gift of popular skateboard brand Vans, turned vegan. This crop tee is ethically sourced in Los Angeles and uniquely made for your loved one because each shirt is hand-dyed and no two are the same. Support local, ethical, and vegan brands this holiday by gifting your plant-based fashionista a shirt that will make them proud.

The founder and designer of the lifestyle brand is Jacky Wasserman, who's been vegan since 2012 for the sake of animals. As she struggled to find vegan clothing that matched her style, she started her own label, Beet x Beet, a vegan streetwear company committed to raising awareness around the choices we make every day that affect animals and the planet.

11. Staud Faux Leather, $395

The fashionista in your life double taps images of their favorite influencers and celebrities wearing Staud clothing on Instagram like Kendall Jenner who confessed she loves Staud bags and wears them often.

Staud launched a new vegan leather collection just in time for the holidays. Stay up on the trends by gifting your mom, sister, bestie, whoever, a new vegan leather blazer by the brand they love. The Madden is a flattering, stretchy, single buttoned blazer with two front hip pockets and made without animal products. If you're feeling generous and want to splurge, buy the entire look and gift the matching vegan leather pants, top, and blazer in all one present.

12. APPARIS X JUICY COUTURE Zip-Up Hoodie, $175

Juicy Couture is back and better, this time, with an entire vegan collection with the vegan designer brand, APPARIS. It's very likely that the fashionista in your life rocked the Juicy zip-up jumpsuit over ten years ago, along with Paris Hilton, so surprise a sister or friend with something that will evoke nostalgic memories of you two hitting the mall in your matching tracksuits. To complete the gift, purchase the entire look with the matching sweat pants. You'll be sure to put a smile on her face, and maybe even elicit a tear of joy.

