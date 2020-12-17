This holiday season, surprise your brother, dad, uncle, grandpa, best friend, or any man in your life with a not-so-last-minute gift that blows last years' day-before-present -exchange scramble out of the water. We rounded up our top 12 picks that guys will love, all completely vegan and eco-friendly, just like he is.

If you're shopping for someone who loves to hike, we found the best, durable, blue-sign approved tent (made with raw materials), but if they'd rather dress up, we spotted a vegan leather backpack and shoes that can easily go from camera-ready casual to business professional. This list includes everything from spices and rubs to gadgets and gear, and all kinds of nostalgic, thoughtful gifts that will make your loved one smile. Never question if you bought the right thing again for environment-friendly and cruelty-free consumer with a conscience. Shop here.

1. Vegan Strong Monthly Subscription, $49.99

Give him the gift of discovering plant-based snacks, beverages, healthy nutrition, clean protein, guidelines for building muscle, and many more from Vegan Strong, a monthly package subscription. The guy in your life will love to taste test samples of vegan food to see which are his favorites. Every month, he will get a new box of goodies delivered right to his door, the perfect way to put a smile on his face year-round.

2. Sanabul Cactus Leather Boxing Gloves, $50

Tell him you think he's a champ with these handsome vegan boxing gloves made from cactus skin. Perfect for the guy who can't wait to get back in the gym, these premium quality gloves will make him even more excited about his next session with the heavy bag. These are sustainably made from natural cactus skin, but with the same durability as the real thing. Not to mention, these green and black Sanubul gloves are unrivaled when it comes to design.

3. Monthly Vintage Post Card Subscription, $10

If your dad is a retro culture enthusiast, send a little Keith Harring and Kurt Cobain to his mailbox every month. You will probably start a new collecting hobby for him as he filters through each image and memory, and we guarantee a few of these postcards of the month-end up proudly displayed on his wall.

Fotofolio is a vintage postcard subscription that curates images acclaimed by photographers and artists from different eras, including some rare material from the 19th, 20th, and 21st centuries.

4. Brave Faux Leather Backpack, $74.97

Shopping for your brother or best friend who's got a lot of stuff to carry? This is a perfect gift for them and will convince them to ditch their worn-out school backpack. The Brave Faux Leather Backpack by vegan designer Matt & Nat is a classic high-quality accessory that goes both street-chic and business professional. The entire backpack is made with vegan leather and the lining is made from recycled plastic bottles, adding an eco-friendly touch. Show them you care when their hands get full by giving them a dose of sophisticated style.

5. Vegan Dog Collar - Blue Stone, $36

They say a dog is a man's best friend, so why not give a gift for two? BOBO & NANA dog collar and leashes are 100% vegan and eco-friendly. Their products are made with high-grade microfibers commonly used in luxury automobiles because of their strong durability and sleek look. These leather dog accessories are water-resistant making them easy to clean and plated with 14K gold hardware. The guy on your list will be happy to walk his best friend in a stylish, collar that's both planet and animal friendly. If you're feeling extra generous, add the matching leash to his (or their) present.

6. Lover Boots, $195

The guy in your life has a shoe collection he cares deeply about, and maybe he even walks with flat steps so he doesn't crease the shoe (we've all seen it). So this holiday season, buy him a pair of vegan leather shoes he doesn't have to worry about creasing. Brave GentleMan footwear is ethically made in Brazil using "Future-leather, supple, durable, Italian-milled, EU Ecolabel Certified, Hi-Tech PU, superior to animal leather."

7. The VegStart Diet, $14.95

Health is a top priority for everyone right now, and meatless diets are on the rise. Give your loved one The VegStart Diet membership, a 14-day meal plan with nutrient-dense recipes, expert tips, shopping lists, and a one hundred page E-book so they can eat clean and feel amazing. The guy in your life will love creating new recipes and cooking with ingredients he's probably never heard of. This is the gift that keeps on giving! Need convincing? Sit them in front of the documentary The Game Changers, and they'll be swapping to a plant-based diet in no time.

Right now, use code Holiday30 for 30% off.

8. Co-op Arete ASL 2 Tent, $399

Your loved one is adventurous and sets new hiking goals for himself. This year while he checks his mountain bucket list, he'll probably need a new tent to camp out in. The Co-op Arete ASL 2 Tent is a 4-pole design increasing stability for dependable all-season use. The large door makes entering and leaving easier than ever so your brother, dad, best friend, whoever can move in with less hassle, and store their belongings in a cozy, comfortable atmosphere. Even better, his tent fully contains materials that meet the bluesign® criteria, meaning made with raw materials. Show them you care about their hobbies, goals, and safety with this gift.

9. THE ROGER Centre Court, $189.99

Your dad, brother, uncle, grandfather, or whoever loves Roger Federer will love these shoes. The tennis superstar collaborated with on-running to create a high-performance shoe completely vegan. The ROGER Centre Court is inspired by Federer's A-game, yet made to be worn all day. The perforated vegan leather upper combines high-quality with a timeless comfortable look. Add style and performance to your loved one's wardrobe.

10. Moxie 2.5 GPM Showerhead and Wireless Speaker, $199

Your dad and brother love their tunes, so much they blast music while they take a shower. Now you can give them the best of both worlds by putting their speaker on the showerhead so that they don't risk a wet phone and speaker. The Moxie 2.5 GPM Showerhead and Wireless Speaker by Kohler lets you queue up your playlist and jam out to your favorite songs with a high-quality speaker while you shower.

11. Rosy Cheeks Organic Maple Bourbon BBQ Spice, $11.99

For the guy on your list who loves a good backyard barbeque and the smell of flavorful food, give the gift of vegan rubs for his tempeh, tofu, and veggies. The Rosy Cheeks Organic Maple Bourbon BBQ Spice is made with healthy plant-based ingredients like paprika, cherrywood smoked sea salt, organic onion, organic chipotle pepper, organic turmeric, organic lemon zest, and more. Add a little spice to his life, and kitchen.

12. Laird Superfood Build Your Own Holiday Bundles: The Daily Ritual Bundle, $60.80

Trying to find the perfect gift for your health-conscious foodie who is always at the forefront of the best new products? Laird Superfood has you covered. Laird Superfood (launched by the big wave surfer Laird Hamilton and volleyball superstar Gabby Reece) makes simple, plant-based functional fuel and creamers that are gluten-free, non-GMO, and contain no artificial ingredients. The company has expertly reinvented everyday items like coffee, creamers, hot chocolate, and more, and packed them full of superfoods and other functional ingredients. Make sure to check out their Holiday Headquarters and the Build Your Own Bundle that lets you choose a number of items they will package up and send directly to your recipient. Might we recommend the Hot Chocolate with Functional Mushrooms, the Vanilla Superfood Creamer, the Dark Roast Ground Mushroom Coffee, and the Matcha Instafuel... just to name a few. First-timers, use the code BEET10 to save 10% off of your purchase.

Sponsored, in partnership with Laird Superfood.