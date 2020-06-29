The Slutty Vegan, an Atlanta restaurant founded by Pinky Cole, is well-loved by locals and celebrities alike. This week, Lala Anthony, Ludacris, Chris Paul and Gabrielle Union-Wade have teamed up to buy out the restaurant's offerings for a day, when "free food will be [given away] in support of Pinky Cole’s business, and her community impact." Tomorrow, Tuesday, June 30th, the Atlanta location will be free all day thanks to the generosity of these celebs, who rallied around the founder Pinky Cole after her establishment was targeted and false online reviews claiming negative experiences were posted in response to her charitable deed a couple of days ago.

Last week, Cole decided to set up college funds alongside Clark Atlanta University for the children Rayshard Brooks, a Black Atlanta resident who was fatally shot by police at a Wendy's on June 12th. Brooks is survived by four kids, who range in age from 1-years old to 13-years old. These college funds will cover the full cost of tuition and room and board for each of his children and are valued at $600,000 each.

Cole's generous deed received praise online, but also quickly became a target of a negative online harassment campaign, as "Slutty Vegan’s Yelp and Google Business pages became inundated with false and negative reviews along with one-star ratings, claiming they had poor experiences at the establishment."

In response to this, loyal customers quickly came to Cole's rescue, flooding the Yelp and Google Business pages with accurate, positive reviews, receiving over 18,000 positive Google reviews within a 72-hour time span. To add to this push for positivity, a press release announced celebrities were also rallying around Cole: "This free food giveaway is LaLa Anthony, Ludacris, Gabrielle Union-Wade, and Chris Paul’s way of standing behind the popular brand that has done so much for the community since it’s inception in 2018.

"Slutty Vegan is located at 1542 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW. Free food items will be provided on Tuesday from 12noon – 7:30pm. Social distancing will be encouraged and enforced."