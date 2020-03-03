Tahini Chocolate Fudge

Why We Love It: Tahini works great in desserts, especially in this fudge recipe. The tahini makes this fudge creamy and melt-in-your-mouth just like real fudge.

Makes 12

INGREDIENTS ½ cup maple syrup

3 tablespoons coconut oil, melted

1 ½ cup hulled tahini

3 tablespoons raw cacao nibs

2 tablespoons raw cacao powder

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 teaspoons of rose water