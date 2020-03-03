Tahini Chocolate Fudge

Why We Love It: Tahini works great in desserts, especially in this fudge recipe. The tahini makes this fudge creamy and melt-in-your-mouth just like real fudge.

Makes 12

INGREDIENTS

  • ½ cup maple syrup
  • 3 tablespoons coconut oil, melted
  • 1 ½ cup hulled tahini
  • 3 tablespoons raw cacao nibs
  • 2 tablespoons raw cacao powder
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 teaspoons of rose water

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Line a small tin baking tray with baking paper.
  2. Mix all the ingredients minus the cacao nibs in a bowl, then scrap them into the baking tray. Sprinkle the nibs over the top and set in the freezer for 4 hours or overnight.
  3. Cut into bite-size squares and serve as soon as you take them out as they melt quickly!

Nutrition Notes: (serving size 1) 239 Calories; 5.5g Protein; 19g Fat; 16g Carbohydrates; 5.5g Sat. Fat; 3.5g Fiber; 8g Sugar

