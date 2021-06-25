Tabitha Brown wants to spice up your life. The multi-talented vegan influencer and TikTok sensation is debuting her limited-edition spice blend along with three new easy vegan recipes to show exactly how to use it to flavor-up your meals The mix, called Sunshine All Purpose Seasoning blend, is the product of a partnership between Brown and McCormick, the spice brand. The salt-free, Caribbean-inspired spice blend has been developed to add flavor to a wide selection of recipes. Brown’s recipe blend includes Tabitha’s favorite garlic alongside allspice, turmeric, cayenne, mango, thyme, and pineapple.

“Sunshine for me is about spreading positivity,” Brown said. “I always say, ‘Have a good day and if you can’t, don’t you dare go messing up nobody else’s.’ This seasoning is all about bringing that radiance and positive energy into your kitchen. You can use the Sunshine All-Purpose Seasoning on any dishes you have planned this summer, whether it’s for heading out to a barbecue or cooking at home because that’s your business.”

Brown will be releasing three different recipes alongside the new spice blend to give her followers some guidance on how to best use it. The three new recipes include her shiitake mushroom-based vegan chicken stir fry Sunshine Shick’n, a Chicky Farro Bowl with roasted chickpeas, and Maple Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges.

Brown’s cooking brings plant-based cooking to millions of viewers worldwide, sharing several tricks and recipes to enhance vegan eating. The actress hopes that her new all-purpose seasoning will help everyone cooking no matter the occasion.

The vegan chef was first launched into the spotlight in 2017 when she posted a video of herself eating a Whole Foods TTLA sandwich. Since then, Brown has accumulated 10 million followers across her social media platforms. The star won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Social Media Personality earlier this year, making her social presence dedicated to spreading the benefits of plant-based eating and exposing people to a vegan lifestyle.

Recently, Brown announced that she will be entering the publishing world, with a new book called Feeding the Soul (Because it’s My Business). The book is set to hit stores in late September. The book will be a collection of personal anecdotes, easy vegan recipes, and inspirational quotes, to promote a healthy lifestyle in every part of life. Hello, sunshine!