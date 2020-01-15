Sweet Potatoes With Smokey BBQ Jackfruit
If you have heard all the talk about Jackfruit but don’t know where to start then this recipe for baked sweet potatoes and BBQ Jackfruit is for you! I added in some beans for protein and red peppers for extra vitamins but if you want to make it really simple then leave those out and just use the Jackfruit. Be sure to buy tinned Jackfruit in water rather than the sweet variety that comes packed in syrup! I absolutely love sweet potatoes and they are a great slow-release carb for my marathon training at the moment, and the BBQ Jackfruit goes equally well in a wrap if you have any leftover. By: @gingervegan
INGREDIENTS
- 4 sweet potatoes
- 115g tomato puree
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp molasses or treacle
- 1 tbsp malt vinegar
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1/2 tsp liquid smoke
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- pinch black pepper
- 1 red onion
- 1 red pepper
- 1 tin Jackfruit
- 150g tinned kidney beans
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Clean the potatoes and prick all over with a fork. Place in the microwave, press Auto/Roast once and enter the total weight of the potatoes. Press Start.
- While the potatoes are cooking mix all the sauce ingredients together until smooth in a microwave-proof dish.
- Chop the onion finely, and cut the pepper into chunks. Drain the Jackfruit and kidney beans.
- Mix the onion, pepper, Jackfruit, and beans into the sauce.
- Remove the potatoes from the oven when the cooking time has finished and cover to keep warm.
- Cook the Jackfruit mixture on microwave High power for 2.5 minutes, stir well then cook again for 2.5 minutes. Repeat once more for a total cooking time of 7.5 minutes.
- Split the potatoes down the middle and stuff with the filling. Serve topped with vegan cheese if you wish.
Nutrition Notes: per serving (¼ of recipe)
358 calories, 13g protein, 79g carbs, 16g fiber, 2g fat