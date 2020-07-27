Sweet Earth Has Launched the First Totally Vegan Bacon Burger

These days, a vegan burger craving can be satiated in oh-so-many ways. From Impossible to Beyond, and, well, beyond, there’s no shortage of ready-to-eat burgers on the market.

But bacon burgers? Not so much. And sometimes a guy or gal just really, really wants a loaded, salty, bacon burger and nothing else will do. That’s why we were thrilled to learn that The Sweet Earth Awesome Bacon Burger has arrived, and boy does it look tasty.

"We are so excited to announce the release of the Awesome Bacon Burger as the first-ever vegan bacon burger, proving eating plant-based can be just as delicious as it is nutritious," said Vice President of Sweet Earth Foods, Jessica Vasisht in a company press release. "The combination of the Awesome Burger and our award-winning Benevolent Bacon brings together two of our fan-favorite products into one delicious option that is perfect for summer grilling." So far, the new release has rolled out at HEB (based in Texas) with nationwide distribution ramping up in the coming weeks.

This vegan, non-GMO burger packs 26 grams of plant-based protein per serving and is the latest to enter Sweet Earth’s fold of meat-free grilling favorites (no grill? Don’t sweat it—these burgers cook up wonderfully in the skillet, too). In the same media bulletin, the brand also announced the addition of two Sweet Earth Sausages, the Green Chile Chedd'r and Chik'n Apple. Earlier this month, the company also unveiled two Target-exclusive two entrée bowls and three more vegan entrées available at grocers nationwide.

But back to those bacon burgers. Next time your vegan-doubting roomie questions you “but don’t you miss bacon?” just fire up one of these babies and let this burger speak for itself.