Hungry for delicious, pre-made vegan fare? You may want to set your sights on these new launches from vegetarian brand Sweet Earth, which is debuting several new vegan dishes at Target. The California-based brand announced in June that it would be launching a total of eight new products, with two exclusively launching at Target nationwide.

Here are the two two entrée bowls heading to Target: the Awesome Bulgogi bowl featuring Korean-inspired plant-based Awesome Grounds (the brand’s spin on ground beef that’s made with pea protein) with purple cabbage, carrots, bok choy, and a sesame garlic sriracha sauce, served over a bed of rice; the Butter Chik'n bowl, a mild curry dish with the company’s vegan Mindful Chik'n with a dairy-free riff on a buttery tomato sauce, with chickpeas, carrots, and green peas in the mix, and also served over a bed of rice.

Heat and Eat Vegan Options

Besides the exclusive Target launches, Sweet Earth announced the debut of six more products, available at grocers nationwide, with three being totally vegan: the Mongolian Beefless bowl with Awesome Grounds bowl, Kung Pao Chik'n bowl, and Awesome Pasta Puttanesca.

"More than ever, today's consumers are looking for plant-based options that are packed with flavor and convenient, especially when it might be harder to find traditional meat products on shelves," said Vice President of Sweet Earth Foods, Jessica Vasisht, in a company press release. "Sweet Earth is meeting this demand by offering new plant-based options that appeal to flexitarians by satisfying cravings of traditional foods, but also provides plant-based nutrition and goodness in an easy, ready-to-heat format." Per the media statement, all of these newcomers to Sweet Earth’s lineup are available now in the frozen aisle of grocery stores, with distribution increasing in the following weeks.

It’s safe to say our cravings have revved up and we’re officially hungry. How are we ever going to decide between the Butter Chik’n and the Awesome Bulgogi? Or shall we Pasta Puttanesca?