It’s always music to our ears when a major company unveils a new vegan release. Today, that sing-song buzz comes courtesy of Starbucks and Nestlé. Earlier this week, the companies announced that two new Non-Dairy Creamers are launching nationwide.

Available in Hazelnut Latte and Caramel Macchiato, the products will be sold in the refrigerated dairy aisle at grocery chains across the country starting in August. The Hazelnut Latte is described, per the press release, as being “crafted with flavors of rich hazelnuts to pair perfectly with our coffee for a delicious morning sip,” while the Caramel Macchiato is “made with sweet, buttery caramel and hints of vanilla flavor.” Both non-dairy creamers are made with a blend of almond milk and oat milk and boast the rich texture you know and love from conventional dairy creamers.

These new releases join the lineup of traditional dairy creamers that the two brands launched less summer and give vegans, the lactose-intolerant, and plant-curious folks alike the chance to indulge in a sweet, luxurious creamer.

Earlier this year Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said that he agrees that adding more plant-based milk will help cut the company’s carbon footprint and this summer they added their first plant-based breakfast sandwich with Impossible Foods to their menus. We’re hoping these are the first of many steps the coffee chain takes to shift towards a more plant-based ethos.

For now, when it comes to adding a spot of creamer to your A.M. energy jolt, it’s safe to say your cup of joe will be very, very satisfying.

