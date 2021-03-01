After years of vegan and vegetarian devotees asking for more menu items without dairy or meat, Starbucks is finally catering to plant-based customers with its new springtime menu release. The national favorite coffee announced that it’s bulking its plant-based options for both its beverage and food menus, releasing several menu items debuting March 2nd across the country. The menu reveal comes alongside the heavily anticipated national launch of Oatly oat milk products in stores. For plant-based coffee lovers, Starbucks’ new menu showcases its general push towards plant-based products and provides delicious options for all consumers to try.

Starbucks Debuts Two New Non-Dairy Iced Espresso Drinks

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Starbucks has seen a rise in popularity for colder coffees, as more consumers enjoy their beverages at home or in a car, away from cold weather. The company’s new items enhance these cold options, rolling out a slew of new drinks that will stay on the permanent menu. The first new line will be the refreshing Iced Shaken Espresso drinks. With the weather heating up, the new cool drink will be set to treat summer customers across the U.S. The two non-dairy flavors will be the Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and the Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso. The hand-shaken drinks take a new twist for a staple Starbucks technique, originally introduced in 2003. Now, every customer can taste this mixology, with full-bodied flavor.

Starbucks Launches Vegan Chickpea Bites & Avocado Protein Box

The cult-favorite coffeehouse is also bringing a Chickpea Bites & Avocado Protein Box to its permanent menu. While Starbucks has previously only offered a few vegan or vegetarian food options, this addition is a step in the right direction for the company. The new signature protein box will include chickpea bites, snap peas, mini carrots, dried cranberries, nut mix, and an avocado spread. The protein-packed portable box will be a great snack pack for on-the-go customers.

Starbucks Adds Oatly Oatmilk to Nationwide Menus

Starbucks has previously tested using Oatly oat milk products in select locations across the midwest and California. After the well-received test, the company plans to debut the plant-based Oatly oat milk at all stores beginning on Tuesday, March 2. This will be the fourth plant-based milk to join the Starbucks roster, following soymilk, coconut milk, and almond milk.

The company initially added its first plant-based items in 2016, and since then promised a focus on its menu towards sustainable products. Starbucks launched multiple product experiments and trials across the country and continues to develop its plant-based sector. The national coffee shop is striking through new territory and with an accelerating speed, and this Spring menu launch is just the beginning of a new era for Starbucks, as CEO Kevin Johnson recently announced a "dominant shift" to plant-based items.