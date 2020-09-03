If hunger strikes and you’re in the Bushwick area, you can’t do much better than Sol Sips. The 100% vegan eatery—which is among the most highly rated black-owned vegan restaurants in the country on Yelp—offers up hits like lobster macaroni, jerk jackfruit, stuffed plantains, split pea patties, tamarind jackfruit panini, and several more mouthwatering plant-based creations only a culinary genius could dream up. And the epicurean wizard behind all of this? None other than Francesca Chaney, who The New York Times Style Magazine dubbed “The Chef on a Mission to Bring Soulful, Healthy food to All of Brooklyn”.

Now, Chaney is joining forces with Forager Project, the plant-based yogurts and milk company, to up her mission’s ante: The duo have teamed up to create a tantalizing, limited-edition “Nacho Average Nachos” plate with $5 from every platter sold going to Hands4Hope, a nonprofit that Chaney cherishes, which empowers at-risk youths from low-income and minority households through after-school programs, including cooking and nutrition lessons.

Sol Sips’ rendition of the Mexican favorite is made with tortilla chips, refried beans, pico de gallo, and coconut-based cheese, and is good enough that you’ll want to order two. The limited-time-only menu addition is available now through September 26th, so if you want a delicious meal that also helps a good cause, order up before it’s too late.

Throughout the month of September, Sol Sips will also be offering free Forager Project Cashewmilk Yogurts while supplies last. We guess that gives us all the more reason to quit delaying on that “Treat Yourself to Spectacular Takeout” self-care goal for the first month of autumn. See you in plant-based Nachos-Ville.