So Delicious, the dairy-free brand known for making a wide variety of dairy alternatives including cheeses, milks and ice creams has come out with a new line of Dairy-Free Light Frozen Desserts.

If you’re like us and find yourself eating an entire pint of vegan ice cream in one sitting, this is the guilt-free option that's perfect for you. These pea protein-based vegan ice creams have 330 calories or less for an entire pint. They are available in six flavors: Mint Chip, Tiramisu, Peanut Butter Swirl, Strawberry Swirl, Salted Caramel Swirl and Cocoa Chip. The only caveat is that since the ice cream us coconut-based you need to watch out for saturated fat, which is heart unhealthy fat. One serving contains 4 grams of sat fat and the pint has 12 grams.

So Delicious is already well known for making indulgent dairy-free vegan ice cream and mousse in a wide variety of flavors but with the new Light Frozen Desserts line, the brand has created one of the first low-calorie vegan ice cream alternatives.

“At So Delicious, we are always striving to bring the most delectable frozen desserts to sweet treat lovers, said Jessica Holland, So Delicious Senior Brand Manager. When talking about the new addition to the So Delicious lineup, Holland said:

"That's why we’re thrilled to debut our Light Frozen Dessert portfolio, which features updated flavor names and refreshed packaging with the same great taste, texture, and quality ingredients as our frozen mousse. We’re excited about the revamped line to help further communicate our lower-calorie portfolio. After all, there’s always room to enjoy a lower-calorie, delicious dessert.”

So Delicious is joining other brands that offer low-calorie dairy-free options, such as Halo Top, Enlightened, Arctic Zero, and Snow Monkey Ice cream that is dairy-free, tasty, and guilt-free? We're in!

