Smoothie of the Day: Catherine McCord’s Super Greens Smoothie

Catherine McCord is a chef, TV host, mother of three and all-around healthy living guru whose new book, Smoothie Project, is designed to make it easier than ever to feed yourself and your family nutritious food that is delicious, fun to make and allows healthy eating to become a family affair. Her Weelicious blog is a parents' dream of what to feed picky kids when no one will touch their broccoli and you don't want to just "give in" and order fast food. Here she shares with The Beet her favorite green smoothie that's packed with antioxidants and nutritious ingredients -- but goes down like a milkshake! Here's Catherine's take:

Why I Love This Super Greens Smoothie

"My in-laws visit us often, and whenever they’re here, without fail we eat at Le Pain Quotidien at least twice. We all have our favorites there, but everyone loves their Super Greens Smoothie. It’s served with a frothy foam on the top, and the second it’s set in front of me I take my straw and immediately suck it down. I fell so in love with that smoothie that I needed to figure out how to make it at home.

"It took me some time to get the ratios just right, but eventually, I think I nailed it. The secret ingredient is the fresh mint, which takes the taste to a whole new level, and the key to re-creating the foam and taste of the smoothie is leaving the peel on the lemon and apple. Now I don’t have to wait for my in-laws to visit to enjoy this beauty again—I can just make it at home!"

Super Greens Smoothie Recipe (Serves 1)

INGREDIENTS:

2 fresh kale leaves, thick stems removed, chopped

¼ cup (25 g) chopped celery

½ Persian cucumber, unpeeled and chopped or ¼ English cucumber, peeled and chopped

¼ cup (40 g) frozen pineapple chunks

¼ lemon (with peel and pith), seeds removed

½ Gala, Fuji, or another sweet apple, cored, seeded, and cut into chunks*

1-inch (2.5-cm) piece fresh ginger, peeled 2 sprigs fresh mint leaves

½ cup (120 ml) coconut water, water, or herbal tea

INSTRUCTIONS:

Combine all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

*If you don’t have a high-powered blender, peel the apple.

OPTIONAL SUPER BOOSTS: