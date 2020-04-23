Mayim Bialik is a life-long vegan, best-known for starring as the brainy Amy on The Big Bang Theory and before that as the title character Blossom on the '90s TV series. Offscreen, the Emmy-nominated actress is equally as brainy as her characters, with a Ph.D. in neuroscience. Bialik is raising her entire family in a plant-based household and from her Instagram, it looks like a fun place to be. One of her favorite go-to recipes is this vitamin-packed smoothie, which Bialik says is consistently a slam-dunk with her two boys, Frederick and Miles.

We recently caught up with the Los Angeles-based actress, restauranteur, and vegan cookbook author, of Mayim's Vegan Table, who shared her Rainbow Smoothie recipe with The Beet. “Smoothies are one of my favorite breakfasts because they're easy and fast and full of a variety of nutrients,” she says. “I use a super high-powered blender but any will do. The berries are a great source of immunity-boosting antioxidants, but feel free to improvise and add whatever strikes your fancy to make it yours!"