This smoothie is from Catherine McCord, who wrote the book, Smoothie Project, and is the founder of the popular family food site, Weelicious. We love the idea of making a healthier-for-you banana split smoothie as a treat or dessert for all the ice-cream lovers out there. Her childhood memory, of going to get ice cream with her dad, was her inspiration. Here, she shares her story and recipe for how to make new, healthy memories for your kids today.

"My mother didn’t allow my brother and me many sweets when we were growing up, which only made me want them more. I was notorious for getting my hands-on kids’ vitamins and popping them like they were Tic Tacs, which I wasn’t allowed to have either.

"Once every few weeks my dad would shuffle us into the car and take us to Baskin-Robbins for a treat. I’d generally get a scoop or two, but on extra-special occasions, he’d let me get one of my favorite desserts: A classic banana split. Eating it was a kind of religious experience. I was meticulous about it. Every bite had to be perfect, with a little ice cream, banana, nut, and strawberry in each spoonful.

"I still love me a banana split every now and then, but, of course, I’m not a kid anymore. That’s why I developed this smoothie that you can eat with a spoon. And if you want to take it to a whole other level, add any or all of the toppings for the ultimate healthful indulgence.

Banana Split Smoothie

INGREDIENTS: 1 frozen banana, peeled

1 tablespoon almond or peanut butter

1 tablespoon cacao powder

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract or ¼ teaspoon vanilla paste

½ cup (120 ml) milk of choice

1 dried date, pitted

Toppings (optional): fresh or frozen cherries, slices of fresh banana, strawberries, grated coconut, cacao nibs, chocolate drizzle, and/or coconut whipped cream OPTIONAL SUPER BOOSTS: Chia Seeds

Hemp Seeds

Flax Seeds

Maca Powder

Vanilla Plant-Based Protein Powder

Pink Himalayan Salt