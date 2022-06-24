Smashburger is here to help Americans handle the sizzle of summer. With heat waves sweeping across North America, the fast-food chain just announced that it will add six dairy-free milkshakes at all 220 locations in the United States. Teaming up with food technology company Eclipse Foods, Smashburger will deliver a cruelty-free, sustainable, and vegan alternative to everyone's favorite milkshake flavors.

“As part of Smashburger’s aggressive approach to menu innovation and catering to our guest’s evolving tastes, we have continued to diversify our product portfolio with the launch of new plant-based milkshake offerings,” Smashburger President Carl Bachmann said in a statement. “As part of our commitment and passion to deliver high caliber products with quality ingredients, we knew Eclipse was the best partner for us to develop the brand’s first dairy-free menu offerings. This felt like a natural next step in Smashburger’s journey to offer more diverse and plant-based options for our guests, while still delivering the premium, top-quality menu items that Smash fans know and love.”

The new selection of vegan milkshakes will feature flavors including Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla, Peanut Butter, Tangerine Dream, and Oreo. Typically, Smashburger’s milkshake offerings are topped with whipped cream, but to keep these summertime refreshments fully animal-free, customers need to request no whipped cream.

“We are so proud to partner with Smashburger to introduce the first-ever plant-based shakes at a national fast-casual chain,” Eclipse CEO and Co-Founder Aylon Steinhart said in a statement. “This partnership marks an incredible milestone in advancing the plant-based movement and signals Smashburger’s confidence in Eclipse as the plant-based dairy brand that mainstream consumers will crave.”

Eclipse Takes On the Dairy Industry

Eclipse’s proprietary technology allows the company to produce molecularly identical dairy products without the need for animals at all. The ice cream base uses a blend of cassava and corn that is manipulated to mirror the conventional dairy products. Founded by Steinhart and Thomas Bowman, the San Francisco-based company has developed recipes for ice cream, milk, and milkshakes.

“Our shakes perfectly mimic the delicious taste and texture of traditional dairy milkshakes, and require no flavor sacrifice from consumers,” Steinhart said. “And now that the shakes are available nationwide, even more people will have access to exceptionally delicious plant-based options that are better for the planet, animals, and people.”

In addition to Eclipse’s Smashburger partnership, the food tech company previously partnered with Chef Matthew Kenney in February 2021. Kenney introduced a non-dairy cannoli ice cream at his Italian restaurant in San Francisco, Baia. This partnership showcased the full potential of Eclipse’s innovative technology.

Major Chains Serving Non-Dairy Milkshakes

This May, Shake Shack revealed that it would test its first vegan milkshakes and frozen custards with the help of The Not Company (NotCo). Shake Shack tested the plant-based dairy options at 10 locations in South Florida and New York. Developed using NotCo’s groundbreaking AI platform, endearingly named “Guisseppe,” the milkshakes expertly replicate the taste and texture of traditional dairy-based milkshakes.

One year ago, Johnny Rockets unveiled several new vegan items at 80 locations nationwide, including three vegan milkshakes: strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate. The hand-spun milkshakes are made with Craig’s Vegan Ice Cream. The diner chain made this announcement closely after its flagship location was taken over by soon-to-be vegan chain Noomo.

For more plant-based happenings visit The Beet's News articles.