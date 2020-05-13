Canadian singer Bryan Adams knows what it feels like to be "Cut Like a Knife" after his Instagram rant solicited comments that he was being racist. The controversy started when the singer-songwriter posted a tirade to his IG on Monday blaming "bat eating" people for spreading the coronavirus. The post got slammed for carrying racist undertones, and critics vocalized that they felt he was disparaging Chinese people.

A long-time vegan, Bryan also wrote: "My message to them other than 'thanks a f*cking lot' is go vegan."

The part that made people question his meaning is the sentence that reads: "thanks to some f*cking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus."

On Tuesday Adams posted an apology on Instagram where he walked back his previous comments. The first post that sparked the drama is this one:

Adams' full ranting caption reads:

CUTS LIKE A KNIFE. A song by me. Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some fucking bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than “thanks a f*cking lot” is go vegan. To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X❤️ #songsfromisolation #covid_19 #banwetmarkets #selfisolation #bryanadamscutslikeaknife #govegan🌱

His comments read as overly aggressive and sounded alarm bells among fans and fellow vegans who did not want to be included in this type of blameful screed.

They sparked immediate backlash online, with "Bryan Adams" trending on Twitter Tuesday.

"Looks like someone's views on race are stuck in the summer of '69," tweeted one person, referring to Adams' Summer of 69 song.

Meanwhile, a tweet by Adams in which he made the same comments has been deleted, and the singer has also disabled comments on his Instagram post.

Adams, who is known for his songs "Heaven," "Summer of '69" and "Please Forgive Me," took to apologized on Instagram on Tuesday in a post called INTO THE FIRE.



"Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday. No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism. I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world. Here’s the appropriately titled song that would have been performed tonight at the

