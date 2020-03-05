Serena Williams Introduces Her New Collection Featuring Vegan Leather Styles

The next time you feel like you’re too busy to add another thing to your to-do list consider Serena Williams. The tennis superstar is an unstoppable 23-time Grand Slam Champion, mother of 2-year old daughter, Olympia, and an active VC investor who backs female-founded companies. And now she has just launched a new collection of vegan leather styles that is already selling out.

The iconic tennis player launched Serena line of activewear back in 2018 with the signature logo S and the slogan: "Be Seen, Be Heard." Since then, she has created new collections each season and her newest one features a vegan leather pant, vegan leather blazer along with a giraffe-print sweater that she is hoping will be the new leopard.

This past September, during New York Fashion Week, Serena showcased her Spring line at Spring Studios in lower Manhattan and chatted with the Editor of Vogue, Anna Wintour, after the show about the inspiration behind her collection. Wintour is a huge tennis fan and has featured Williams on the cover of Vogue three times.

Williams notes that her ready-to-wear collection is inspired by her favorite travel destination, Africa. The clothing line features vegan leather mini dresses, giraffe printed sweaters, and work-to-play pieces like blazers and body-hugging "dress pants." Williams shared her enthusiasm for one of her favorite pieces: “I just feel like giraffe is the new leopard—I mean, at least I’m trying to make it the new leopard!”

Yes, the designs are animal prints, but no animals are harmed in the production and Serena points out in an interview with Essence for their February issue. “I feel like a lot of things are being killed and we’re not saving the earth," Williams said.

"We can all just do one small thing and help out," she adds, "So that was also a lot of our inspiration.” Speaking of doing things to help the planet, Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, announced recently that he was giving up meat and dairy to be a better father to their daughter.

Serena wore the Gabrielle Sweater in Geometric Giraffe from her new collection on while the plant-forward family was recently on vacation and posted to IG from their boat ride.

Here's a look at the rest of the collection from her clothing company's Instagram.

1. Serena Jamila Shirred Midi Dress in Natural Giraffe.

2. Serena Sasha Vegan Leather Blazer and Pants

3. Serena Jamila Shirred Midi Dress in Black

You can shop Serena's collection on her website, and check out styles on her Instagram @serena. We are excited to see what's next on the agenda for Williams' family and of course Olympia's Instagram famous doll, Qai Qai. Perthaps she'll launch her fashion line next.