In a letter to "the World" that was published in the French daily newspaper Le Monde, a group of 200 international celebrities, including Madonna, Cate Blanchett, Penélope Cruz, ⁠Adam Driver, Robert De Niro and dozens of other actors, singers, and Nobel Prize winners, and other influential personalities all asked that we not return to the "normal" that led us to the brink of this pandemic, and instead reconsider our "new normal" to be more thoughtful, less consumer-driven and healthier.

The opinion piece, initiated by Juliette Binoche and Aurélien Barrau, was addressed to world leaders and citizens alike and called for us all to deeply consider the impact of our consumer lifestyles, our habits, and the impact we have on the planet with our lifestyle choices.

Called "Non á un Retour á la Normale," it means, "No to a Return to Normal."

The letter reads in part: "The Covid-19 pandemic is a tragedy. This crisis, however, has the virtue of inviting us to face the essential questions.

"The assessment is simple: the "adjustments" are no longer enough, the problem is systemic.

The letter calls for a new way of thinking that includes a radical change in the world rather than "a return to normal" after the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

This is a wakeup call, the letter says and our existence is at stake.

"The current ecological disaster is part of a "meta-crisis": the massive extinction of life on Earth is no longer in doubt and all indicators point to a direct existential threat. Unlike a pandemic, as serious as it is, it is a global collapse whose consequences will be beyond measure.

The signers include Hollywood stars Jane Fonda, Marion Cotillard and Monica Bellucci as well as Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus. The authors pleaded for an end to unbridled consumerism and a "radical transformation" of economies to help save the planet.

"We believe it is unthinkable to 'go back to normal'," said the letter which was also signed by Nobel laureates for medicine, chemistry, and physics along with other influential thinkers. They call the pandemic "a tragedy" but it is also a chance for humanity to "examine what is essential" in our lives.

"Adjustments are not enough. The problem is systemic," the letter stated. "The ongoing ecological catastrophe is a meta-crisis. Unlike a pandemic... a global ecological collapse will have immeasurable consequences," it said. The 200 signatories said this was the time for our leaders "to leave behind the unsustainable logic that still prevails and to undertake a profound overhaul of our goals, values, and economies.

"The pursuit of consumerism and an obsession with productivity has led us to deny the value of life itself: that of plants, that of animals, and that of a great number of human beings," it added. "Pollution, climate change, and the destruction of our remaining natural zones have brought the world to a breaking point."