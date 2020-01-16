Raw Chocolate Frosted Brownies
Who fancies some chocolate? Raw chocolate frosted brownies to be precise! Absolutely delicious. I highly recommend making them right this second!
INGREDIENTS:
- 235g medjoul dates
- 200g hazelnuts
- 100g walnuts
- 100g coconut butter
- 50g ground almonds
- 50g cacao powder
- 2 tbsp coconut nectar
For the frosting:
- 150g maple syrup or coconut nectar
- 120g coconut oil
- 80g cashew butter
- 50g cacao powder
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Put everything into a food processor and whizz until finely ground.
- Line a 28x18 baking tray with baking paper and press the mixture evenly into the bottom.
- Melt the coconut oil and then add to the other ingredients and stir vigorously until smooth.
- Pour on top of the base and transfer to the fridge to set. When set cut into squares or fingers.
- Let me know if you try it!
Nutrition Notes: per serving (1/12 of recipe)
482 calories, 7g protein, 39g carbs, 7g fiber, 37g fat