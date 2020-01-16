Raw Chocolate Frosted Brownies

Who fancies some chocolate? Raw chocolate frosted brownies to be precise! Absolutely delicious. I highly recommend making them right this second! 

INGREDIENTS:

  • 235g medjoul dates
  • 200g hazelnuts
  • 100g walnuts
  • 100g coconut butter
  • 50g ground almonds
  • 50g cacao powder
  • 2 tbsp coconut nectar

For the frosting:

  • 150g maple syrup or coconut nectar
  • 120g coconut oil
  • 80g cashew butter
  • 50g cacao powder

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Put everything into a food processor and whizz until finely ground. 
  2. Line a 28x18 baking tray with baking paper and press the mixture evenly into the bottom. 
  3. Melt the coconut oil and then add to the other ingredients and stir vigorously until smooth. 
  4. Pour on top of the base and transfer to the fridge to set. When set cut into squares or fingers. 
  5. Let me know if you try it!

Nutrition Notes: per serving (1/12 of recipe)

482 calories, 7g protein, 39g carbs, 7g fiber, 37g fat

