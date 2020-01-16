Who said raw was boring? These are my first raw carrot cake cupcakes and also the first time I have piped any sort of icing that wasn’t full of sugar and fat! They were so tasty and also very healthy. Did I mention they were easy to make too? Oats are not strictly raw as they are steamed before rolling, however you can buy sprouted oats if you want to make sure that you are using only raw ingredients.

INGREDIENTS:

4 medium carrots

1 cup dried apricots

1 cup dates

1/2 cup walnuts

1 1/2 cups oats

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp ground ginger

pinch of ground nutmeg

For the Cashew Frosting:

2 cups cashew nuts, soaked for 2-3 hours

1 1/2 tbsp lemon juice

4 tbsp Fruit Syrup

6 tbsp almond milk

INSTRUCTIONS:

First turn your oats into flour by whizzing them in a food processor. Add all the other ingredients and process until finely chopped, the mixture will start to come together. Press firmly into cupcake cases. I use silicone ones which can be reused and are tougher than the paper ones. For the Cashew Frosting blend everything in a high speed blender until smooth. You may have to help your blender along by scraping down the sides several times. Be wary of adding any more liquid as it will make the frosting too soft to pipe. Pipe onto the cupcakes or spread on with a pallet knife. Store in the fridge. It is best to pipe the icing just before you eat them as the edges of the icing will dry out if left for a long time.

Nutrition Notes: per serving: 1/12 of recipe

297 calories, 7g protein, 43g carbs, 5g fiber, 13g fat