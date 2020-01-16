Raw Beetroot Ravioli with Cashew Cheese

It’s time to really impress yourself and your friends. This dish may look challenging but it’s actually very easy to follow this recipe. Beets are extremely low in calories and high in fiber.

Cucumber (or just use another beetroot)

Soak the cashews with a handful of thyme for 2-4 hours.

Drain and blend along with the lime juice, spring onion, wine, water and about 1/2 tsp thyme leaves.

Add more thyme to taste and salt and pepper if you wish.

Cut the beetroot and cucumber very thinly on a mandolin. Place a spoonful of the cheese on the beetroot slice and fold over. Repeat as many tones as you wish. I garnished mine with thyme, dill, spring onion, capers, balsamic reduction and matcha foam.