Quinoa Salad with Superfood Seeds

Salads can get a bit boring so it's important to add your favorite vegetables that make your taste buds satisfied! This recipe is full of superfoods and healthy fats that will give you lots of energy.

INGREDIENTS:

Mix together the following:

Quinoa (by the way quinoa has all the essential amino acids in if you are wondering where us vegans get our protein from).

Sprouted beans and lentils

Nut butter (almond, peanut)

Roasted sweet potatoes

Olives

Spinach

Cherry tomatoes

Avocado with sesame seeds

Your favorite vegan dressing

Nutrition Notes:

522 calories, 16g protein, 48g carbs, 16g fiber, 34g fat