Environmentalist and entrepreneur Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed, part of the Saudi royal family, has joined the plant-based investment company Eat Well Investment Group as its newest strategic advisor. Following years of being plant-based and an outspoken environmental advocate, Prince Khaled’s decision to join the sustainable investment firm is just the latest move in his mission to invest in and help lead industries that lower our dependence on meat and dairy and slow or halt climate change. The investment firm, which is publically traded on the Canadian stock exchange, states that it is “fully committed to the plant-based sector."

“This past year, Eat Well Group sold over 26,000 tons of pure plant-based protein to over 35 countries worldwide, offering better nutrition, and greater food security,” Prince Khaled said in a statement shared with Plant Based News. “The environmental benefits alone save more than 89,000 metric tons of methane which is a leading contributor towards global warming. I’m delighted to be a part of the mission to put healthier living in reach of more people.”

Prince Khaled, who currently works as the CEO of KBW Ventures, frequently invests in and promotes plant-based startups, campaigns, and companies across the globe. The Saudi Prince is involved in efforts to promote plant-based industries, believing that it is the best method to tackle food insecurity, minimize animal cruelty, and lower our impact on the climate. KBW Ventures’ portfolio includes investments across plant-based and alternative protein companies, alongside ventures that are developing green-energy technology.

Eat Well’s executives announced the company’s enthusiasm about this future partnership. “We are incredibly honored to have Prince Khaled join Eat Well Group as a key strategic advisor, shareholder, and genuine supporter of our long-term ambitions,” Marc Aneed, President of Eat Well Group, said in a statement.

Beyond Eat Well, Prince Khaled is at the forefront of the international plant-based movement, developing a vast network of investments to boost plant-based consumption into the future. He has said he believes that the industry will continue to grow, making the plant-based sector a profitable investment.

“Prince Khaled is that rare visionary dedicated to truly making the world a better place, and we are thrilled to have him as a key advisor and shareholder,” added Eat Well Executive Barry Didato.

Speaking out about the future of food, sustainability, and climate change

Later this month, the entrepreneur will appear at a presummit event leading up to this year’s Middle East Agri-Food Summit. The convention gathers world agri-tech leaders to discuss food production, animal agriculture, and food insecurity across the region in an effort to bring more awareness about the plant-based lifestyle to the Middle East. Along with the Prince, the panel will consist of experts from the Gulf Cooperation Council, including experts from Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Kuwait. The panel will discuss the future of food production in the Middle East, focused on alternative meat and dairy items.

“I advocate for realistic progress; not crazy ideas that will never happen," Prince Khaled has said in a recent interview. "I believe that having this discussion rationally and presenting people with options that taste great – not to mention are healthier – will continue to turn the tide.”

Prince Khaled, who grew up in California and also spent time with his father in Riyadh "under the mentorship of his father, philanthropist HRH Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, who is Chairman of Kingdom Holding Company. Khaled is a supporter of clean energy and has predicted that plant-based meat products will one day become cheaper than meat. During an interview with CNBC. the Prince explained that he looks to invest in companies that "solve problems that the world is going through right now”

To listen to him speak at the upcoming summit panel, register here. The panel will begin at 8:55 a.m. EDT (5:55 a.m. PT) on Monday, September 27.