There’s now a new publicly traded plant-based meat company and it's getting rave reviews. Canadian-based The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGF) is now trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (under the ticker symbol, VERY) only the second plant-based meat company to IPO, after the leading meatless innovator, Beyond Meat.

The Very Good Food Company is known for its meat alternatives sold through its butcher shops, grocery stores and also online subscription boxes. To celebrate the IPO, VGF President James Davison and CEO Mitchell Scott even got matching tattoos.

"This IPO is a critical milestone for VGF,” said Scott in an announcement about the IPO. “It provides us with the capital to realize our vision of becoming a global leader in food technology, creating a healthier alternative to existing options and offering a premium customer experience.”

The company, which just launched three years ago, says it has witnessed a significant growth of in-store sales as well as its e-commerce business which includes the rapid increase of plant-based meat subscription boxes. “We intend to scale our operations aggressively and continuously reinvest in creating the highest quality, most innovative plant-based products for our customers," said Scott.

VGF says the proceeds from the IPO will help accelerate its expansion plans, assist with product innovation and capture market share. Key priorities include funding the build-out of its Vancouver facility, increasing production capabilities, as well as investing in research and development.

At this time, VGF doesn’t have an America stock listing, but you may still be able to purchase their stock—with a bit of work. While the Canadian Securities Exchange is a younger exchange—it has been around since 2003, and currently trades a heavy amount of cannabis stocks—you can find a broker to facilitate your trades.,

The good news is, if you are in the US you can easily order VGF’s monthly Butcher Box or individual plant-based meats by going onto its website, The Very Good Butchers. A typical box of 8 products costs about $72 plus shipping, which is calculated at checkout. Shipping is a bit steep but with plentiful options—burgers, sausages, steaks and more—that you can freeze as needed, it is certainly worth it.