Pinto Bean & Salsa Verde Tostadas

Why We Love It: Beans are full of protein and fiber, and when you create this classic Mexican dish, you'll swear it's as good as the original and won't miss the meat. The secret sauce is the jarred Salsa Verde from Trader Joe’s (it’s the best!). With layers of guacamole and crunchy, shredded romaine, the whole fam will go crazy for these.

Serves 4-6

INGREDIENTS:

2 Russet potatoes

2 Tbsp olive oil (divided)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup chopped onion

1 14.5 ounce can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 1/2 jars (10 ounces) Salsa Verde (such as Trader Joe’s)

12 corn tortillas

3 avocados

1 lime

2 cups shredded romaine lettuce

Pico de gallo (optional, for serving)

Lime wedges (optional, for serving)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Meanwhile, scrub the Russets and cut into a small dice. Spread on a baking sheet lined with a silicone mat and toss with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and salt. Roast for 30 minutes, stirring halfway through the cooking time. When the potatoes are done cooking, heat a large pan over medium heat and add the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add the onion and cook until translucent (about 4 minutes). Add the drained beans, potatoes, and the Salsa Verde. Simmer 10 minutes until the liquid is absorbed. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Meanwhile, brush the tortillas lightly with olive oil. Place on a baking sheet and cook at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. While the tortillas bake, make the guacamole: Mash the flesh of the avocados in a bowl with the juice of 1 lime. Season with salt to taste. To serve, spread a layer of guacamole across the tostada. Top with lettuce and 2-3 generous tablespoons of the pinto bean and potato topping. Top with more Salsa Verde and/or pico de gallo. Serve with lime wedges.

Nutritional Notes: per serving (⅙ of recipe)

441 calories, 20g protein, 65g carbs, 20g fiber, 26g fat